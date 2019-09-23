Tristan Thompson Posts Thirsty Comment On Khloe Kardashian’s Anna Nicole Smith Photo

He later deleted the flirty comment.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may be working hard to co-parent their daughter True, but it seems like the basketball star is hoping for more than just a little time with his daughter. After Khloe posted a stunning photo re-creating Anna Nicole Smith’s iconic Guess ad on Instagram, Tristan popped up in her comments, and the thirst is real.

According to Us Magazine, Khloe posted a gallery of photos showing her styled up as Anna Nicole in her 1992 campaign for Guess. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wears a blue jean corset, a gold choker necklace, and extremely long pink nails. Her icy blond hair is styled into the tousled waves that both Anna Nicole and her icon, Marilyn Monroe, made famous.

Fans went crazy over the post, with nearly 2 million likes, one of which seems to be from her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan. The Cleveland Cavaliers player posted one word: “perfection,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Khloe didn’t respond to the comment, but whether she didn’t see it or just chose to ignore it, her fans weren’t about to let the comment slide. Multiple people criticized Tristan’s post before he ultimately decided to delete it.

She didn’t need the attention, her family and friends posted plenty of love on the image, including the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, who posted face emoji surrounded by hearts, and sister Kourtney Kardashian posted a cat with heart eyes. Sister Kim Kardashian posted a comment saying that Khloe and Anna Nicole looked identical.

Loading...

Tristan and Khloe split seven months ago after news hit that the 28-year old had cheated with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods – the second time the player had been accused of cheating. The couple had dated for 10 months and had a baby together. After Jordyn opened up about her side of the story, Khloe decided to address the situation on social media.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me wasn’t such a shock as the first time. What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”