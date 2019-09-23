‘One Piece’ Episode 903 Features Luffy’s Victory Over Greatest Yokozuna In Wano

One Piece Episode 903, which is titled “A Climactic Sumo Battle! Straw Hat vs. the Strongest Ever Yokozuna!,” featured the continuation of the battle between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Urashima, the man who proclaimed himself as the greatest yokozuna in the Land of Wano. Luffy decided to enter the sumo wrestling ring to defend Okiku from Urashima.

Urashima told Luffy to let him kill Okiku for refusing to become his wife and cutting his topknot. Luffy said that he would only let Urashima do anything he likes if he managed to defeat him in a sumo wrestling match. While Urashima is a known yokozuna in the Land of Wano, Luffy remains an amateur and his lone sumo wrestling match was against Straw Hat Pirates sniper Usopp. Still, Luffy knows the rules in sumo wrestling.

Before starting his fight against Urashima, Luffy stomped his feet and threw some salt into the ring. In One Piece Episode 903, everyone was amazed by Luffy’s bravery and speed. Urashima was showering him with sumo slaps, but Luffy hasn’t taken any serious damage. Though some people praised his agility, the Gifters who were watching the fight were laughing at him, saying that he couldn’t beat Urashima just by running away.

Luffy tried to follow the rules of sumo wrestling as much as he could, but he noticed that Urashima was doing the opposite. After Urashima used dirty tricks inside the ring, Luffy decided to take the fight more seriously. He used the power of Gomu Gomu no Mi to increase the size of his arms which made Urashima realize that he’s not an ordinary opponent. Luffy stretched his arm as far as he could and launched a powerful giant sumo slap against Urashima.

One Piece Episode 903 featured Luffy successfully defeating the self-proclaimed greatest yokozuna in the Land of Wano. With his incredible attack, Luffy managed to send Urashima flying up to the mansion of Beast Pirates headliner Holdem. Urashima landed exactly where Holdem is and both of them were knocked out unconscious.

Before that happened, One Piece Episode 903 showed Holdem torturing Otama. Using a huge pincer, Holdem was trying to get something out of Otama’s cheek. Otama begged Holdem to stop and promised to give the giant baboon back to them. However, Holdem revealed that turning the giant baboon into her pet isn’t the only crime that Otama committed.

During her encounter with Holdem’s subordinates, Otama was caught saying “Kozuki” which is a banned word in the Land of Wano. Otama didn’t deny her action and just cried for help. After successfully defeating Urashima, One Piece Episode 903 featured Luffy and Roronoa Zoro standing at the top of the ring, asking the people to tell them where they can find the boss of Bakura Town.