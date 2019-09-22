Wendy Williams Under Fire For Spreading Rumors About Christie Brinkley

The ladies of 'The Talk' call out Wendy Williams for suggesting Christie Brinkley faked her recent injury.

Last week, model Christie Brinkley was expected to make her debut on hit show Dancing with the Stars. She might be 65-years-old but she looks better than ever and appeared to be very excited to take on the new role. Unfortunately, a fluke accident she endured during practice left her unable to perform. While practicing in high heels, the model lost her balance and ended up sustaining an arm and shoulder fracture. Not wanting to disappoint anyone, she called in her 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook to dance in her place, according to The Grio.

Despite the fact that Brinkley Cook had only three days to prepare a foxtrot to the tune of her mother infamous anthem “Uptown Girl”, she pulled it off well and earned praise from fans and the judges. It seemed like a sweet picture-perfect television moment. But not everyone was happy. Television personality Wendy Williams didn’t believe Brinkley’s reason for not being able to perform. On an episode of The Wendy Williams show, she started a rumor that the model had faked her fall in order to give her daughter a chance to stand in the spotlight. The ladies of The Talk, refute this claim.

While the ladies of The Talk typically stand in support of Williams, they could all agree that Williams is hardly in a position where she should be throwing anyone under the bus or spreading rumors. After all, earlier this year Williams was living in a sober house as she came to grips with her addiction to alcohol and prescription pills.

Sheryl Underwood called out the television personality for her hurtful comments, saying she hoped Williams would change as a result of her own personal trials.

Loading...

“Nobody said when she was going through the stuff she was going through that she was faking it. We all were worried about her health. So we want to say as women, Wendy, don’t go back to what you used to be. God has gave you a second chance. Don’t do this, don’t do this. We love Wendy Williams, and we thought you were gonna come back around as another person.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, fellow The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne really laid into Williams last week. Osbourne is personally a close friend of Brinkley’s and wasted no time defending her against the rumors Williams was spreading.

“Why does she have to be so mean,” Osbourne said of Williams.