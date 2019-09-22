’90 Day Fiancé’: Caesar Tries To Quit The Show, Walks Away From Film Crew

It looks like Caesar Mack might be over being on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days based on tonight’s upcoming episode, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website.

At the beginning of the season, Caesar said he met a Ukrainian woman named Maria on an exclusive dating website. He said he was immediately attracted to the woman’s appearance and used the website to send her roses, candy, and a card with his contact information. Maria responded to Caesar’s kind gesture and the two started dating online, but five years and $40,000 later, the 46-year-old nail technician still hasn’t met the woman of his dreams, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During last week’s episode, Caesar got his heart broken after Maria ended their relationship. The nail technician planned a romantic trip for the couple in Mexico, but later learned that Maria’s flight was canceled. After contacting the airline, he was informed that ticket was never actually booked because of insufficient funds in his account. Caesar immediately contacted Maria to let her know he planned to fix the situation, insisting he would get her on the next available flight but the woman refused.

Maria told Caesar she was done with their relationship and had no desire to meet him in Mexico. After getting off the phone with the woman, Caesar broke into tears and told producers the relationship was just a game to her, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The upcoming episode will find Caesar trying to bounce back from his aching heart by going out to enjoy a nice dinner, but it seems he forgot to inform the hotel that the dinner should be set for one person. Tonight, viewers will watch as Caesar eats alone while the restaurant staff comments on his missing fiancée. Caesar also has to explain his situation to his new friends at the hotel, who immediately express their sympathy and hug the disappointed man.

“Walking up to that dinner felt like a nightmare,” he explains to the camera. “Reality is starting to set in and I’m just blaming myself right now.”

After dinner, Caesar looks directly at the camera before getting up to stand by the water. The man seems to have a revelations and starts explaining to the show’s producers that he now knows why Maria ignored him for three days. He went on to say she must have known the ticket was canceled, which was why she stopped responding to his messages.

Caesar then takes out his phone and starts texting Maria again, but the woman still refuses to respond to him. As he waits for a reply, he’s begins to get noticeably irritated.

“Right now, I’m feeling pretty pissed right now,” he tells the cameras, before storing off. “I did everything I could do and I’m feeling pretty pissed.”

“I think I’m done right now! I’m just done, because I’m tired. I just don’t want to do this anymore. I don’t need this right now!”

It’s unclear whether this will be Caesar’s official exit from the show, since Maria is no longer in the picture or if he’ll be making an appearance during next week’s episode.