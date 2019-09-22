‘Big Brother’ 21 Fans Angry With Inevitable Final Two, Blame Production

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

There are only a few days left of Big Brother Season 21 as Day 99 approaches. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson Michie won Part 1 of the final Head of Household (HOH) competition, with Holly Allen winning Part 2. This almost guarantees that the showmance will make it to Final 2, meaning Nicole Anthony will inevitably come in third place.

Nicole has been a fan favorite since the beginning of the show, being the season’s underdog who wasn’t involved in many alliances and was outcast from the “popular group” in more instances than one. Over the last several weeks, Nicole became the real champion of Big Brother live feeds viewers who were clinging to her to save the season some are regarding as the worst in the show’s history. Now that Jackson and Holly are the only two houseguests eligible to win the final HOH competition, Nicole will be the last member of the jury since the showmance will take one another to the end.

Once the results of Part 1 and Part 2 were revealed on Twitter by spoiler accounts, fans began raging behind their keyboards, accusing this season of being rigged in Jackson’s favor due to some unusual circumstances. As many live feeds viewers have pointed out, Jackson was caught cheating while he was a have-not, and soon after the slop punishment was canceled for the season, with no explanation as to why from production. It’s been rumored that Jackson’s mother got involved and hired a lawyer to protect her son and his slop punishment, but that cannot be confirmed at this time.

This is the first time have-nots were canceled after only two weeks in play in the house. The punishment can have a major effect on gameplay, meaning the cancelation could have given Jackson a major advantage in the game. Over the last week, some comments Jackson made about the final Power of Veto (POV) competition has even more fans scratching their heads.

Jackson has noted that production helped in the POV by telling him that he was doing the competition wrong, so he corrected himself straight to a victory. Normally, production will not intervene over the loudspeaker to correct anyone but will let them play the game incorrectly which allows the other houseguests to win. A fan thread on Twitter detailed the help production gave Jackson, which seems to confirm the Tennessean was given an advantage over Cliff Hogg and Nicole.

Another gray area in Jackson’s game has been how he concocted a lie to help Holly stay in the game while she was on the block next to Tommy Bracco. Rules of Big Brother state that you cannot use production or discuss your diary room sessions to further your game, but it seems to be what he did to ensure Cliff and Nicole voted to evict Tommy. According to a fan on Twitter, Jackson lied about a diary room session regarding Tommy, which aided in keeping Holly over the broadway dancer.

The winner of Big Brother Season 21 will be revealed this Wednesday night.