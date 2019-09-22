Jinger Duggar Is Twinning With Daughter Felicity In Latest Instagram Post

Jinger Duggar's daughter has become a little mini-me.

Jinger Duggar is having a blast watching her daughter, Felicity Nicole, learn new things everyday. The 1-year-old has just recently managed to walk on her own and has been toddling all over the place ever since. But that doesn’t mean that she can’t get a little help from her mom. The latest Instagram snap of the twosome came from Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and it is a sweet one.

Taking to the social media platform late Saturday night, Jeremy shared an adorable picture that has his followers melting. The photo was snapped from behind the mother-daughter duo as their backs are to the camera. Jinger is walking along holding Felicity’s little hand down a sidewalk on a perfect sunny day in Florida. At the time that the picture was taken, the family of three had traveled from their home in Los Angeles to Orlando. They had paid a visit to Ligonier Ministries and they were taking a stroll around the campus.

Duggar fans were quick to notice that Jinger and Felicity were twinning in the photo. They both had on blue and white striped dresses and they looked adorable. The 25-year-old mom had on a short-sleeved, above the knee dress. She chose to wear a pair of white sneakers to keep her comfortable while walking around. Her little girl wore a layered sleeveless dress with shiny shoes on her small feet. The snapshot was picture-perfect as the two are seen walking hand-in-hand with a backdrop of an overhanging tree and the campus building they are strolling towards.

As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, the Vuolos traveled to the Orlando area over the past few days where Jeremy did some preaching. The family alsospent some time with friends. On Jinger’s Instagram stories, you can see that her sister, Jana Duggar, went with them as well. They all took some time to head to Universal Studios for some fun and relaxation. There is no word yet on how long they will be staying or when they will be headed back to L.A.

Loading...

Jinger and Jeremy have been spending time together as a family taking in the sights of their new home. There is obviously a lot to see in the Los Angeles area and they have been taking full advantage of it. Their favorite places appear to be restaurants and pizza places.

Felicity’s favorite place seems to be any spot where there is water. Her preacher dad explained that she is mesmerized by the ocean after they spent some time with friends in Malibu recently.

You can follow Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on their separate Instagram accounts as they share their new adventures in L.A. and beyond.