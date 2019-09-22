Kaley Cuoco Looks Stunning In Black Tank, Takes Instagram Selfie With Her Sister Briana Cuoco

Blonde bombshell Kaley Cuoco is no stranger to walking the red carpet. Though the actress became an internationally recognized name thanks to her long-running role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley has been working in the industry since she was just a teen.

While she often walks the red carpet solo for her many events, there is one particular date who has appeared by Kaley’s side time and time again through the years — her sister, Briana Cuoco. Briana and Kaley may not look like sisters at first glance — Kaley has classic California-girl vibes with her blonde hair and light eyes, and Briana has deep raven locks and brown eyes. However, when the duo pose together, the resemblance is somewhat visible in their bone structure.

Kaley recently shared a snap of the two of them just hanging out together in casual attire rather than getting all dolled up for a red carpet event. Kaley called them twins in the caption of her post, since they were both rocking simple black tanks. Briana added a bit of edge to hers by showcasing her bra strap and adding a chain choker necklace to accessorize. Briana’s hair was pulled up in a bun, while Kaley’s was flowing loose. Kaley had a super-natural look that made it seem as though she wasn’t wearing any makeup at all.

The sisters both smiled at the camera and looked absolutely stunning in the casual shot. Kaley’s fans loved seeing her sister yet again, and the post received over 168,000 likes within just nine hours.

Kaley’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the stunning snap.

“Coolest sisters,” one follower said.

“Those cheek bones!!!” another fan commented.

“Beauties! And so lucky to have an awesome relationship!” another fan said.

One fan couldn’t get enough of the picture, and of one of Briana’s body parts in particular.

“Great pic, ladies. Also, your shoulders @bricuoco are goals!!”

It seems that Kaley has been carving out plenty of sister time in her schedule lately based on her Instagram updates. Just a few days ago, the blonde bombshell shared a picture of the two of them walking the red carpet for the premiere of the Netflix original flick Between Two Ferns. They rocked their different styles at the event as well. Kaley had her blonde locks down in beachy waves and opted for a feminine red-patterned dress. Briana kept things menswear-inspired with her look, which featured an all-black ensemble underneath an oversized plaid blazer.