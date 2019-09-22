Jenelle Evans May Be Returning To ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Teases Comeback On Instagram After Chat With MTV

Could she be back for next season?

Jenelle Evans may have been replaced on Teen Mom 2 by Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline but could she soon make her MTV comeback?

While Evans was believed to have been axed from the show this past spring after her husband, David Eason, murdered their family dog, a French bulldog named Nugget, the mother of three has since sparked rumors of a return by sharing a series of posts on her Instagram Stories on Friday.

According to a September 21 report from Pop Culture, Evans recently told her fans and followers that she had several “opportunities” coming her way but was waiting to hear back from MTV before pursuing any of them.

After a fan asked Evans if she was going to go back to school now that she was no longer appearing on MTV, Evans told the fan that she’s always had other jobs and always been working. She then hinted that a Teen Mom 2 comeback may be in the works.

“I also have a lot of open opportunities but waiting on answers from my old job,” she explained, adding in another post that her “old job” was with “MTV.”

Evans went on to tell her online audience that she believes MTV’s decision to stop filming with her and her family earlier this year was “unfair,” especially because they’ve continued to allow Amber Portwood to film new scenes for Teen Mom OG after she was arrested for allegedly attacking her former boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, as he held their one-year-old son James.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Portwood was rumored to have gotten the axe from MTV earlier this month but was recently spotted filming near her home in Indiana.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to confirm Portwood had not been fired.

According to Evans, no one asked her any questions in regard to Eason’s murder of their family dog. Instead, they simply cut ties with her after learning what had happened to the animal.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement in May. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

As fans will recall, Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February of last year after going on a homophobic rant on Twitter.