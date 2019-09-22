Megan Thee Stallion’s Request To Trademark ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Gets Approved

Megan Thee Stallion officially owns the phrase that she made popular all summer long.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper recently sat down for an interview with Virginia’s 103 Jamz where she discussed her decision to trademark the phrase “Hot Girl Summer,” per Complex. The rising star stated that the phrase was officially trademarked this month. Megan had previously said she would be trademarking the phrase during an interview with Allure.

The Inquisitr previously reported that, since Megan coined the phrase, “Hot Girl Summer” has been on the tongues of multiple notable celebrities — like Miley Cyrus. The phrase is reportedly supposed to be used to inspire women to live their best lives without worrying about what anyone else will have to say. Wendy Williams also used the phrase to describe her wild summer after filing for divorce from her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kevin Hunter. Megan said that while she didn’t expect the phrase to become as big as it is today, she knew when she saw retailers like Forever 21 also using the phrase, she had to take legal action.

“I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did. It was just me talking sh*t, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be,” she said. “When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me.’ But I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”

The phrase is also seemingly profitable for the 24-year-old college student’s rap career. Back in August, Megan premiered her song “Hot Girl Summer,” which features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, and released the music video earlier this month. The track earned Megan a number one spot on iTunes, and joined two of the rapper’s other songs, “Big Ole Freak” and “Cash S–t” on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to “Hot Girl Summer,” Megan is reportedly in the works of trademarking two new phrases. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database reportedly shows that the rapper’s label, 300 Entertainment, has two more trademarks in the works for “Hot Nerd S–t” and “Hot Girl Semester.” Megan has previously said that “Hot Girl Semester” will be the phrase she uses this fall for college students and teachers who also want to feel like hot girls.