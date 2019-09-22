‘Shameless’ Star Cameron Monaghan Shares Beautiful Singing & Piano Skills On Instagram

As most fans of the Showtime hit series Shameless would agree, there is no denying Cameron Monaghan is an exceptionally talented young actor. For those who haven’t watched the series, Cameron plays the role of a teenager in a dysfunctional family facing all sorts of struggles including the fact that he’s gay and that he shares the same mental illnesses as his mother, Monica.

Cameron was just 17-years-old when he landed the role as Ian Gallagher in Shameless. Fans of the series got to watch the young actor blossom into the beautiful adult he is today.

Beyond Shameless, Monaghan has also been praised by fans for his incredible acting talents as Jerome the Joker in the series Gotham.

According to a report by The Sioux City Journal from a few months ago, Monaghan adored playing Joker as he spent a significant time researching some of the former great actors to play the role including Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson.

Those who haven’t had the pleasure of heading over to Cameron’s Instagram today are going to want to grab a box of tissues as he took to his Stories just an hour ago to put his beautiful singing and piano playing skills on display.

In a caption on top of the first video clip, Cameron revealed that the song “Empty Chairs At Empty Tables” was currently stuck in his head. For those unfamiliar with the song, it originated from the artist Eddie Redmayne for the movie Les Misérables in 2012. The song has since been re-recorded by a number of other different artists.

“There’s a grief that can’t be spoken…There’s a pain goes on and on…” The young actor passionately sings as he also plays the piano.

The actor has his eyes closed during most of the song as he sways his head to the music. He also makes several intense facial expression as he belts out the notes.

While his voice did sound as if it had a bit of a nervous shake, it was hardly noticeable as his 2.2 million followers likely got lost in the beautiful song.

Those who have watched Shameless would likely agree the dark lyrics were somewhat perfect for Cameron’s character during certain periods of the series when he really struggles with gaining control of his mental illness.

Unfortunately for those exiting his Instagram Stories, the actor has not been especially active on his account as of late. In fact, his latest Gallavich-themed post was from a week ago.

Fans of Cameron will be able to catch him on their TV as Season 10 of Shameless premieres in just 50 days from now on November 10th.