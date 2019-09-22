Olivia Jade Seeks Comfort From Boyfriend Jackson Guthy As College Admissions Scandal Intensifies

Olivia Jade is reportedly leaning on her 23-year-old boyfriend in the midst of the college admission scandal drama.

It’s been over a week now since Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal. In addition to community service, a $30,000 fine and a year of probation, the actress was sentenced to 14 days in jail. The announcement that Huffman will be spending actual time behind bars, despite the fact that she was one of the least serious offenders in the case, really upped the stakes for those that have not yet found out their fate. Lori Loughlin is among those that have decided to fight the charges. Her daughter, Olivia Jade, has had a rough time with all the drama and is reportedly leaning on her boyfriend for support, according to Hollywood Life.

When it was first announced that Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were apart of this major scandal, the rest of the family faced major heat online and in the media. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to the mastermind of the scheme, Rick Singer, to ensure Olivia and their younger daughter Isabella a spot at the University of Southern California. They also reportedly tried to present their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that the girls’ school says they never played the sport.

There may be a lot of turmoil in Olivia’s life, but she has found solace and comfort in her 23-year-old boyfriend Jackson Guthy. According to an insider close to the young star, Guthy’s affirmation has been key in Olivia surviving this intense scandal thus far.

Loading...

“Jackson has been there for Olivia since this news broke and she loves that he never judges her and she can confide in him completely. He is there to listen whenever she needs someone to talk to and he’s been a very calming source of comfort,” the source said.

Olivia was once a popular YouTube beauty vlogger but has had to put her career on hold in wake of the scandal. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she has faced particularly intense scrutiny because of the fact that she said in multiple videos that she wasn’t actually interested in school and didn’t plan to attend many classes. She was swarmed with hate comments on her social media pages and YouTube channel by people that felt she had stolen a spot from someone who worked hard and deserved it. Olivia lost several of her branding deals with major makeup, hair and beauty brands in wake of the scandal.