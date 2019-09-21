Felicity Huffman’s Family Is Reportedly ‘Hanging In There’ As Her Prison Date Approaches

Felicity Huffman will be reporting to jail on October 25.

It’s just a waiting game now for Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who is preparing for her 14-day prison stint. The actress, who was caught up in the ongoing college admissions scandal, is to report to prison on October 25. In addition to prison time, she will have a year of probation, be required to pay a $30,000 fine and will have to complete 250 hours of community service. As the dreaded day approaches, Huffman’s family, including her two daughters, are doing their best to heal, according to inside sources that spoke to People magazine.

Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges after the news broke that she had paid $15,000 to Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the cheating scheme, to have her older daughter’s SAT exam answers corrected. Her daughter, 19-year-old Sophia Macy, reportedly struggled with the math portion of the test, and Singer convinced Huffman that if she were not to cheat, Sophia might not make it into her dream school. Sophia did not know of her mother’s crime and was reportedly distraught upon finding out that her mother had not believed she could succeed on her own.

Sources close to the family say that Huffman has made extra efforts to soak up quality time with loved ones and have the difficult conversations that need to happen so healing can occur.

“The family is hanging in there, spending time together and doing their best to heal. Felicity is getting everyone together, so they can spend time talking, and healing with each other.”

The source went on to say that Huffman has personally accepted her fate and is prepared to make amends by paying her dues.

Felicity Huffman Spends Time With Family As She Prepares For Prison Life. Huffman is doing what she can to heal her family before heading off to prison. #Celeb #Celebrity https://t.co/T4nEHNJfvk — INQUISITR Entertainment (@IQShowbiz) September 21, 2019

Loading...

“The sentence Felicity received is not about a victory or a defeat. She is not disappointed or relieved about the outcome. She is contrite and humbled and accepts the outcome. She is resigned to the fact that she has to serve her sentence and pay her dues to society.”

Because the actress took a plea deal and showed public and private remorse, her fate is certainly less than whatever punishment Full House star Lori Loughlin will face if she is convicted. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to secure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. If they are found guilty, they are likely facing some major time behind bars, perhaps even decades.