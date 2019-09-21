WWE News: Charlotte Shares Romantic Photo With Boyfriend Andrade

Every once in a while, WWE superstars take time out from fighting and trash talking each other to celebrate their love lives on social media. Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch shared an engagement photo on Twitter, but they aren’t the only happy power couple within the company to make their love known to the world.

As documented by Wrestling Inc., Charlotte Flair shared a rare picture of her and boyfriend Andrade on her Twitter account. The pair have been dating for months now, after publicly revealing the details of their relationship back in February. Judging by the smiles in this photo, the couple appears to be very happy together.

Back in April, the couple also took their relationship to the next level. As noted by Bleacher Report, Andrade was reportedly moved back to SmackDown Live following a short stint on Monday Night Raw because he and Charlotte got engaged.

WWE tries to keep real-life couples on the same brand, and with Charlotte being one of SmackDown Live‘s biggest stars, it makes sense to have her boyfriend on the roster as well.

The photo is also a reminder of the nice people behind the mean onscreen characters. On SmackDown Live, Charlotte and Andrade are both depicted as heels who would rather win at all costs than experience love and companionship with anyone. In the world of WWE, however, it’s surely only a matter of time before their relationship is incorporated into a storyline.

Earlier this year, Rollins and Lynch’s relationship became a focal point of WWE television during their feuds with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, respectively. While Rollins and Lynch didn’t need to rely on each other to boost their popularity in the company, the WWE creative team couldn’t resist celebrating a well documented love story.

Not every WWE relationship is approved by the office, though. In 2015, Lana and Rusev announced their real-life engagement, only to anger WWE officials.

At the time, the pair had parted ways in a storyline and were dating Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae. The news of their happy life moment was considered detrimental to the storyline, however, and they were subsequently relegated to mid-card purgatory.

At the time of this writing, Charlotte and Andrade appear to have the company’s blessing as their careers are both moving in an upward direction. Now it’s surely only a matter of time before they’re sharing pictures of their wedding.