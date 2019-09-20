Megan Fox Stuns In Rare Selfie & Instagram Goes Wild

Megan Fox doesn’t post on social media often, but when she does her fans can’t handle it. This week was no different as the actress nearly broke the internet with her latest Instagram update.

In the photo, Megan is seen laying on an intricately woven rug as she sports a skimpy black striped top with tiny spaghetti straps. The shirt showcased Fox’s toned arms and gave fans a peek at her stunning figure.

The actress had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell behind her head. She donned a full face of makeup as she looked fierce with dark eyebrows, long lashes, and a smokey eye shadow. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow to her face, and a vivid pink color on her lips.

Megan snapped the selfie from above while she rocked a crystal balancing on her forehead. She joked that the crystal was meant “to cleanse” [her] of any remaining demons” in her brain leftover from filming the movie Jennifer’s Body, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month.

Fox’s fans went wild in the comments section and gushed over the sultry actress.

“Queen, I love you,” one fan stated.

“My god I am so in love with you,” another adoring follower wrote.

“Most gorgeous face on the planet,” a third comment read.

“Girl crush,” another fan admitted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan has come under fire in recent Instagram posts, as fans always call her out for allegedly having plastic surgery.

It seems that there is at least one plastic surgery comment in all of her posts, but the actress has never confirmed having any procedures done. In fact, she’s denied the rumors about having her lips plumped in the past.

“I will say for people who question the authenticity of my lips, you can clearly see that my lips are my lips,” Fox previously said, per The Daily Mail.

The actress added that she “would encourage anyone [who wants plastic surgery] to first speak with a therapist, to try and figure out where this want comes from, because a lot of times it’s not related to your teeth or your nose or your chin — the surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you.”

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Megan Fox’s photo updates by following the brunette bombshell on her Instagram account.