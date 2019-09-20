‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, September 19: Katie & Bill Feel There’s No Redemption For Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, September 19 featured Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who was at the beach house. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) called and reminded him that they had a dinner date planned for the evening. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) arrived at his place and immediately opined that they were glad that he was no longer together with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden).

Wyatt told his father that Flo had been to see him at his office, per She Knows Soaps. Bill was upset that Flo had had the audacity to show up at Spencer Publications. Katie shared that she had also seen Flo and given her a piece of her mind. The Inquisitr reported that she had told Flo that Storm would have been ashamed of her and told her that the Logans wished that she would just leave town. Bill agreed that Flo was beyond redemption.

Sally was still at Forrester Creations and needed to speak to Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) about designs. Quinn then hinted that Wyatt had told her they were dating again. Sally figured out that Quinn was not thrilled and immediately knew that it was because she still preferred Flo for Wyatt. Quinn merely noted that her son would always love his former high school sweetheart.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn grills Sally about her current relationship with Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/HdVIqtsBb3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 19, 2019

After Sally left, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) slipped into Quinn’s office. Quinn admired her friend’s spunk but asked her to be careful. She shared that her husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook), was still upset about her and Flo’s deceit. However, she was also glad that Flo had been released from prison. Shauna had a favor to ask her friend. She wanted Quinn to meddle in Wyatt’s affairs and help him to get back together with Flo.

Flo arrived at the beach house. She had brought takeout for her and Wyatt and wanted to talk with him. He informed her that already had dinner plans. Flo guessed that he would be spending his evening with Sally. He confirmed the fact. He told her that she would always have a place in his heart but that she had hurt his family. Flo told him that she had emailed him some photos of their past together. She wanted to make more memories with him in the future.

Katie and Bill were at home discussing Wyatt and Flo. Katie complained about her back but told Bill that she did not need a doctor.

Katie and Bill were at home discussing Wyatt and Flo. Katie complained about her back but told Bill that she did not need a doctor.