Briana DeJesus Reveals Shocking News In New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Preview, Says Boyfriend ‘Got Another Girl Pregnant’

The all-new season of Teen Mom 2 is in full-swing, and there is plenty of drama playing out on the show. In a new preview for next week’s episode, Briana DeJesus makes a shocking claim, and according to InTouch Weekly, the mom of two reveals that her boyfriend may have gotten another girl pregnant.

In the preview, Briana is shown sitting in her car looking at her phone which appears to show a social media message.

“It’s John’s Instagram. He got another girl pregnant.”

As the report from InTouch pointed out, Briana addressed these rumors a few months ago. Rumors started to circulate that Briana’s then-boyfriend, John Rodriguez, had gotten another girl pregnant. However, Briana explained that the messages were fake, made up by someone who, she said, wanted attention.

Despite the fact that the messages may not have been valid, Briana and John eventually split. While the two may have split, The Inquisitr previously reported that Briana had nothing but nice things to say about her ex. Briana spoke to Us Weekly following the split.

“At the end of the day I truly feel bad about what went down with John and I, as he really is a great, sweet, amazing man.”

The timing of the split with John had some fans questioning why. News of the breakup came around the same time reports started circulating that her ex-boyfriend, Javi Marroquin, had split from his fiancée. In her interview with Us Weekly, she ensured that her breakup had nothing to do with Javi’s.

“Me breaking up with John has nothing to do with the rumored problems Javi is having in his personal life. Javi is old news to me and I’m not breaking up with John with the hopes of getting back with him. That’s just ridiculous.”

Fans may recall that prior to her relationship with John, Briana and Javi dated. The relationship between the two played out on Teen Mom 2, but the two eventually split. It does not sound like Briana is harboring any feelings for her ex, though.

Briana is currently appearing on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 along with her mom and sister. New episodes are currently airing Tuesday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Briana and her two daughters as well as the other cast members, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and new cast member Jade Cline.