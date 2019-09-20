‘General Hospital’ Exit Confirmed: Coby Ryan McLaughlin Out As Shiloh

General Hospital actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin has taken to his Instagram page to confirm the speculation that has been swirling this week about his time with the show and the fate of his character. On-screen, it has certainly appeared that Shiloh has been backed into a corner he may not be able to get himself out of, and now it appears that is actually the case.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, McLaughlin seemed to reveal in some recent Instagram comments that he has left General Hospital. Now, he’s being more direct via his Instagram stories.

McLaughlin shared in the clips posted online Thursday evening that his experience on General Hospital was incredible. He says the fans were amazing and that even if his character was despicable, he received a lot of support from viewers and he’s glad he got to meet many of them.

McLaughlin noted that it was “onward and upward” now for him and that he’s glad he had the experience with the show. Word about the Shiloh storyline truly ending emerged after McLaughlin mentioned his departure in a podcast earlier this week.

As Soap Opera News notes, McLaughlin talked with Brian Lafontaine on his You May Have Seen podcast. McLaughlin noted that when he first joined General Hospital last year, it was with a 3-year deal.

McLaughlin mentioned how they shot 130 pages “last Friday,” which would suggest that the actor has just wrapped up his time filming. That would signal that Shiloh’s time in Port Charles may continue for a few more weeks, although it’s not necessarily clear exactly when this podcast was recorded and when the actor’s final scenes were filmed.

As the conversation continued, McLaughlin noted that he got “nine months” with his crazy Shiloh storyline. He also noted that he knows his character was so diabolical that there wasn’t much choice at this point but to write out the character in some way.

Loading...

When will McLaughlin last appear as Shiloh and how does his character’s storyline end? General Hospital spoilers haven’t revealed anything particularly juicy on that front yet. As viewers have seen this week, Shiloh’s trial has started and he’s been pressuring Peter to get him out of this situation.

Peter has made it seem as if he’s doing what Shiloh has demanded. However, he has been making move to have Shiloh killed instead.

Fans have been anxious to see Shiloh held responsible for all of his evil actions and it seems that’s finally going to happen. Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers to get a sense of whether Coby Ryan McLaughlin’s character of Shiloh will die, escape, or spend the rest of his life behind bars.