Christie Brinkley Blasts Wendy Williams For Suggesting She Faked ‘DWTS’ Injury: ‘Love More’

Christie hit back at Wendy and urged her to 'love more' after she accused her of faking her 'Dancing with the Stars' injury.

Christie Brinkley once again shut down Wendy Williams after she suggested the supermodel faked her arm injury so she could be replaced on Dancing with the Stars by her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Christie addressed Wendy’s accusation about the broken arm during a recent appearance on The Talk, where she admitted that she was stunned the daytime talk show host would make up such a rumor.

“[Wendy] started this rumor, which was stunning to me, because I had been on her show a few times and, for some reason, she liked me, and she would call on me and support on her in tough times,” she said on the September 19 episode of the talk show, per Hollywood Life.

Christie then added that she was “shocked” when she heard what Wendy said, adding that the twosome were friends and had even reached out to one another during some “tough” times.

Christie then shut down any suggestion that her injury wasn’t real by showing an X-Ray image of her broken arm, while also sharing her advice for Wendy.

“It’s so much more fun to be kind. Try it,” she said after co-host Sharon Osbourne asked her what she’d like to see next from the outspoken TV host. “I say it to all the people — it can’t feel good to try and hurt other people. If it feels good, something is seriously wrong. Love more – especially now.”

Christie also added during her most recent appearance on the show that she “felt so embarrassed” about the fall and having to pull out of the competition before it even began.

“I’m 65, and I wanted to show and don’t stop, let’s keep having some adventure,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this isn’t the first time Christie has responded to Wendy after she implied that the model faked her fall in order for Sailor to compete in the competition in her place, therefore furthering her career.

Becoming emotional, the model told People that the claims were “so weird.”

Notably, Wendy herself actually competed on the competition back in 2011 on Season 12.

Specifically, the talk show host called Christie’s fall “fake as hell” while addressing her departure during a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, which just returned to the airwaves for Season 11.

“I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” she said after showing a clip of the star’s fall during DWTS rehearsals with her former dancer partner Val Chmerkovskiy, adding that she thought Christie had supposedly “plotted” the fall the whole time.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 airs on ABC.