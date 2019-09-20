Cardi B Claps Back After Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims She’s A Member Of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Gang

Cardi B is taking issue with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s claim that she’s a member of a notorious street gang.

As his trial in Manhattan federal court this week, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testified that Cardi B is a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, the admission came during cross examination during which the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was testifying about other members of the gang. A lawyer for associate Aljermiah Mack then asked Tekashi to confirm some other famous members of the gang.

“You knew Cardi B was a Blood?” attorney Alex Huot asked.

“Correct,” Tekashi replied.

Huot then asked if Tekashi knew that Cardi B made a music video with members of the Bloods gang in the background, and Tekashi again said yes. The lawyer went on to ask if Tekashi intended to follow Cardi’s blueprint to success by mixing members of the street gang with his music, but he said this wasn’t the case.

The courtroom admission came just a few days after another rapper made a seemingly opposite assertion about Cardi B’s reputation. In an interview with Big Boy that touched on the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Chance the Rapper revealed that Cardi’s tough girl act was just that — an act. As Complex reported, Chance claimed that the ongoing feud was just a ploy to give Cardi a boost and solidify her image as aggressive and confrontational as she was making her way up in the music industry.

“A lot of that stuff is produced,” he said.

“A lot of everything is curated before we get to see it. Like, all the information, the way that they phrase it to us… The way they put people against each other. It’s made for you to like, accept it a certain way, so a lot of people had to choose a side. I don’t want to speak for them at all, but I feel like to a certain extent they got pushed into that too, and I don’t think that all of that was a hundred percent their feelings.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing prison time for federal racketeering charges, and his trial has garnered significant attention. While he implicated Cardi B as a gang member, Tekashi also pointed a finger at fellow rapper Jim Jones, saying he has been a member of the gang as well.

Chance The Rapper speaks on Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/GMJr4hCarp pic.twitter.com/628rk2Jk4n — Big Boy (@BigBoy) September 12, 2019

Cardi B has responded to Tekashi’s in-court admission, tweeting on Thursday that she is a member of the Blood gang but said she’s not associated with the Nine Trey set. Instead, the rapper said she’s a member of the Brim Bloods set.