Gwen Stefani Flaunts Toned Legs In Instagram Post About Her Vegas Residency

Blonde bombshell Gwen Stefani has a packed schedule. In addition to being one of the judges on the reality television competition show The Voice, last year Stefani became one of the latest superstars to get a Las Vegas residency.

Stefani is doing her residency in various legs, and kicked off her “Just A Girl” residency on June 27, 2018, as The Inquisitr reported. Over the next year she did several legs of the tour, including one this July. Stefani’s residency is at the Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood, and fans apparently cannot get enough of her dynamic performances.

Fans of the platinum blonde star are in luck, because Stefani recently reminded them on her Instagram page that there was less than a month to go until the next leg of her residency kicked off. In order to spread the news to her 8.9 million Instagram followers, Stefani shared a snap in which she was on stage in an insane outfit that included short shorts that showcased her toned legs. The outfit also had a long, voluminous cape crafted from a sheer white fabric and had flowers attached to it for a totally over-the-top look.

Her blonde locks were pulled back in a sleek style, she had her signature red lip on, and had red velvet curtains hanging behind her. In the stunning shot, an entire row of lights were focused on the superstar as she belted a song into the camera.

Stefani’s fans appear to be excited about another leg of her residency, and the post received over 3,600 likes in just 10 minutes. In the caption of the post, Stefani asked her fans which of them she would see in Vegas, and many responded in the comments section.

“ME!!! FINALLY!!!!!” one fan said.

“Me! All the way from Portugal!” an international fan commented.

Another fan had already made plans to see Stefani live on stage multiple times while she had the opportunity.

“Me! I cant wait! I’ll see 3 more of your shows in October!”

One fan was totally obsessed with the dramatic look Stefani rocked in the post, and told her so in the comments section.

“My favorite outfit of your shows!” the fan said.

Yet another one of Stefani’s fans raved about the entire experience of seeing her live.

“Best concert I have EVER witnessed it was simply spectacular. It is ear eye and candy for the soul. You will never get this concert out of your head!!!”

Fans will have to stay tuned to Stefani’s Instagram page to see what else she posts in the month leading up to the residency leg’s kick-off performance.