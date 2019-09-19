Prince Harry Hopeful Collaboration With Oprah Winfrey Will ‘Save Lives’

Prince Harry is hopeful that an upcoming collaboration with legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey will “save lives,” as reported by People Magazine.

The series, which will debut on Apple TV+ in 2020, will show how humans overcome even the toughest circumstances. People Magazine reported that in an interview with podcast host and journalist Bryony Gordon, Harry claimed the series will show examples of the “human spirit fighting back from the darkest places.”

“When I did your podcast two years ago the response made me realize what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently,” said the Duke of Sussex of when he shared the story of his own mental health struggles after the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry was just 12-years-old when his mother died in 1997 from a car accident in Paris.

During the podcast, the Prince also revealed that he and Winfrey are working together to ensure that they are factually correct and presenting the best possible information to viewers of the series.

Prince Harry and Oprah will serve as co-creators and executive producers of the mental health series for Apple’s streaming service. Deadline reported that while a premiere date for the mental health project has not yet been confirmed, Winfrey’s involvement with Prince Harry could have the potential to draw huge audiences for the program as well as interest in Apple TV +, the new streaming service set to debut next year.

The Duke of Sussex just celebrated his 35th birthday and was honored by his wife Meghan Markle on the couple’s official Instagram page where she penned her hopes for his upcoming year of life and the personal impact he has made on both her and their son, Archie.

The couple was recently seen, per The Inquisitr, hitting up a local pub with baby Archie in tow near their Frogmore Cottage home and looking like any other young married couple out with their baby.

On September 5, Prince Harry celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Invictus Games, which allows thousands of wounded and injured servicemen and women to use the power of sport to rehabilitate themselves and to inspire people all over the world.

The Invictus Games was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 after visiting the warrior games in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After feeling inspired by the power and strength of these athletes, he conceived a way to explore this idea on a global scale. Since 2014, the Invictus Games have been staged in London, Orlando, Toronto, and Sydney. In 2020, the games will be held in The Hague.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle will soon leave for their first tour of Africa as a family, bringing along their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.