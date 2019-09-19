Prince Harry Hopeful Collaboration With Oprah Winfrey Will ‘Save Lives’

Prince Harry is hopeful that an upcoming collaboration with legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey will “save lives,” as reported by People Magazine.
The series, which will debut on Apple TV+ in 2020, will show how humans overcome even the toughest circumstances. People Magazine reported that in an interview with podcast host and journalist Bryony Gordon, Harry claimed the series will show examples of the “human spirit fighting back from the darkest places.”
“When I did your podcast two years ago the response made me realize what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently,” said the Duke of Sussex of when he shared the story of his own mental health struggles after the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.
Harry was just 12-years-old when his mother died in 1997 from a car accident in Paris.
During the podcast, the Prince also revealed that he and Winfrey are working together to ensure that they are factually correct and presenting the best possible information to viewers of the series.
Prince Harry and Oprah will serve as co-creators and executive producers of the mental health series for Apple’s streaming service. Deadline reported that while a premiere date for the mental health project has not yet been confirmed, Winfrey’s involvement with Prince Harry could have the potential to draw huge audiences for the program as well as interest in Apple TV +, the new streaming service set to debut next year.
The Duke of Sussex just celebrated his 35th birthday and was honored by his wife Meghan Markle on the couple’s official Instagram page where she penned her hopes for his upcoming year of life and the personal impact he has made on both her and their son, Archie.
Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! ••••••••••••••• A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: • “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!” • Colour Photos © PA Images BW photo: Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal
The couple was recently seen, per The Inquisitr, hitting up a local pub with baby Archie in tow near their Frogmore Cottage home and looking like any other young married couple out with their baby.
On September 5, Prince Harry celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Invictus Games, which allows thousands of wounded and injured servicemen and women to use the power of sport to rehabilitate themselves and to inspire people all over the world.
Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! ???????????????????????????????? • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries ???????????????????????????????? • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham – Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
The Invictus Games was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 after visiting the warrior games in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After feeling inspired by the power and strength of these athletes, he conceived a way to explore this idea on a global scale. Since 2014, the Invictus Games have been staged in London, Orlando, Toronto, and Sydney. In 2020, the games will be held in The Hague.
Prince Harry and Megan Markle will soon leave for their first tour of Africa as a family, bringing along their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
