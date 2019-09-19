Jinger Duggar Wears Shorts On An Outing With Her Family In L.A. & The Internet Freaks Out

Jinger Duggar appears to be shocking the internet with her choice of clothing.

Jinger Duggar has been seen quite frequently out and about with her family ever since they made their big move to Los Angeles this summer. Most photos are shared by either her or her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on social media. However, there are a few fan and paparazzi snaps that have been circulating as well. The most recent one seems to be taking the internet by storm, and it has to do with the reality star’s wardrobe.

It seems that people are always talking about the Duggar women and their choice of conservative clothing. Now a series of pictures that was obtained by Radar Online shows Jinger Duggar getting out of her vehicle to grab a bite to eat at a pizza place in L.A. on Tuesday. She was spotted with Jeremy and their daughter, Felicity. While that sounds like just a normal activity for the Counting On stars, it’s what Jinger is wearing that seems to put her in the spotlight.

The mom-of-one is wearing shorts. She is showing off her bare legs. While the entertainment site calls her attire “short shorts,” in reality they are a pretty normal length for most women. However, fans are not used to seeing the Duggar women in anything but skirts or dresses. This type of clothing is not worn by the girls, at least not while they are living with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jinger, 25, is seen wearing striped shorts paired with a denim shirt and white sneakers. She has her blonde highlighted hair pulled back into a ponytail. She was in the process of getting her daughter out of her car seat with her husband waiting nearby when the photos were snapped.

Jeremy may have been on a lunch break, or possibly done for the day from his classes at Master’s Seminary, where he has just started earning his degree. He is wearing a suit and tie for the outing with his family.

The person who supposedly caught the Vuolos heading into the pizza joint dished that they were totally shocked when they saw what Jinger had on. It seems that the Duggar women break the internet whenever they swap their skirts for a pair of pants or shorts. Jinger started the trend right after she married Jeremy and moved to Texas. Then her sister, Jill Dillard, followed suit by wearing pants, shorts, and sleeveless tops.

Loading...

Jinger and Jeremy met up with a couple of male friends for their pizza lunch. The former professional soccer player shared on his Instagram stories that he was introducing the guys to “the best pizza in L.A.” It also sounds like he and Jinger have been there a few times before, as Jeremy touted that chef Ali takes good care of them at 786 Degrees Pizza.

Felicity Vuolo has just learned to walk, according to a previous report by The Inquisitr, and the 1-year-old is toddling all over the place now. The onlooker who was at the same pizza place as the Vuolo family said that the little girl was having fun using her walking skills there as well.

Jinger Duggar appears to be settling right into her life in L.A. with Jeremy and Felicity. Their new adventures will be documented on the new season of Counting On this October.