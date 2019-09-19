Joy-Anna Duggar Stuns Instagram With Her Slim Figure, Spills Her Fitness Secrets

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed how she stays fit and gives herself a boost of energy with a little help from her family.

Joy-Anna Duggar has discovered that there are multiple benefits to working out, one of which is earning the admiration and praise of your Instagram followers.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old Counting On star used the Instagram account that she shares with her husband, 25-year-old Austin Forsyth, to show off her slender figure. In the snapshot that she uploaded, she’s standing outside in a grassy field on a bright and sunny day. Some autumn leaves are scattered about on the ground, and there are a few tall trees behind her. The corner of a brick house is also visible in the background.

Joy-Anna is wearing a black, V-neck T-shirt that shows off her figure without completely clinging to her body. For her trek outdoors, she paired the dark top with a knee-length, black and white striped skirt and a pair of black and white sneakers. She’s wearing her glasses in the photo, and she has her long, dark blond hair pulled up. The mother of one is pushing her 1-year-old son Gideon through the grass in a 3-wheel stroller. The little boy has a big grin on his face as he stares up at the sky.

In the caption of her Instagram snapshot, Joy-Anna explained how she’s been achieving her fitness goals by making exercise a family affair.

“The last few weeks I’ve been trying to be more active… whether it’s going for a walk, running, doing a 30 min cardio workout with @Janamduggar or some days it’s just keeping up with Gideon,” the Duggar daughter wrote.

Fans were quick to praise the results of Joy-Anna’s flexible fitness routine, letting her know that they think that she looks absolutely incredible.

“You look awesome Joy!” wrote one fan.

“You look fantastic!! #momgoals,” another remarked.

A few of the Counting On star’s family members also responded to her post, with her older sister, Jill, commenting on what a great job she’s doing. Jill also let her little sister know that she finds her dedication to staying fit inspiring, while Duggar in-law Anna wrote that Joy-Anna looks “amazing.”

Joy-Anna even received some support from a fellow TLC star, Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World fame.

“Looking great pretty mama!” Tori wrote.

According to Joy-Anna, working out with her son and her older sister, 29-year-old Jana Duggar, isn’t just keeping her trim and toned; it’s also making her feel great and giving her an energy boost.

“I love it and I already feel so much better!” the Duggar daughter wrote. “You’d think working out would wear you out, but it actually gives me more energy!”

That extra energy likely comes in handy when trying to keep up with a toddler, especially one who is all hyped up on caffeine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Joy-Anna has revealed that she lets Gideon drink coffee. However, it looks like she’s discovered a healthier alternative to keeping her own energy levels up.