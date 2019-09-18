Andy Cohen Comments On The Possibility Of Felicity Huffman Joining The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Could the actress make her comeback on the Bravo TV reality series?

Andy Cohen believes it would be “interesting” to see Felicity Huffman join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, Cohen opened up about the possibility of the former Desperate Housewives actress making a comeback on the Bravo TV reality series.

“You know, I don’t know what her personality is … she doesn’t seem like she’s going to be leaning into becoming a housewife,” Cohen suspected during his chat with the magazine at SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Theater live event on Friday, September 13.

As fans have surely heard, Huffman was recently sentenced for paying to boost her daughter’s SAT scores. The actress was previously arrested six months ago and will soon begin serving a 14-day prison sentence for crimes of fraud. Huffman will also complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine during her one year of supervised probation.

Although Cohen doesn’t actually believe Huffman will be open to the idea of starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he did tell the magazine that the idea was quite interesting and expressed confidence in her ability to make a comeback at some point in the future.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ 10th season began filming in August with two new cast members, actress Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Months prior, the series’ longtime star, Lisa Vanderpump, confirmed she would not be seen in the show’s upcoming episodes.

In a statement at the end of last week, Huffman took accountability for her legal missteps by telling press she broke the law and stating that there was no excuse or justification for her behavior. She then offered an apology to her family, including her daughter and her husband, William H. Macy, for her actions and mentioned the students who have worked tremendously hard to get into their colleges of choice.

According to an Us Weekly magazine insider, Huffman is extremely grateful that she received just two weeks behind bars.

“She will serve the sentence, perform the community service, not expecting nor wanting any special favors,” the insider explained. “This process has been incredibly humbling for Felicity.”

While actress Lori Loughlin has also been named in the college admissions scandal, she has plead not guilty to her own set of crimes and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, is expected to go to trial in hopes of beating all charges against her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.