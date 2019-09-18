Marilyn Monroe Was Reportedly Wiretapped By FBI During John F. Kennedy Affair

The FBI and CIA reportedly wiretapped Marilyn Monroe during her affair with then-President John F. Kennedy. According to Radar Online, a new podcast detailing the events that led up to the Hollywood star’s death reveals that the government violated Monroe’s privacy after she fell in love with Kennedy.

Hollywood historian Bill Birnes revealed on “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” that Monroe was deeply in love with the president, but when she realized that he didn’t return her devotion, she threatened to make her affair with Kennedy and his brother, Bobby Kennedy, public.

“‘If you don’t return my phone call,’ she says, ‘I’m going to go public with these affairs!'” Birnes said Monroe exclaimed in a voicemail to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The conversation didn’t stay private.

“Unbeknownst to Marilyn Monroe, both the CIA and FBI had tapped her phone. She was wiretapped. Both agencies had recordings of Marilyn’s threat to Bobby Kennedy,” he said.

Monroe reportedly didn’t see her relationship with Kennedy as a throw-away event. According to the podcast, the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star craved the president’s affection.

“It took on a very, very deep significance to her. It wasn’t just a fling or a love affair, or, ‘Let’s explore this to see where it goes,'” journalist Charles Castillo said. “It was more, like, you have to love me.”

In order to gain some distance between himself and Monroe, Kennedy reportedly passed the actress along to his brother, who was the attorney general at the time. She started to feel like she wasn’t getting the attention she needed, and it sent her into a difficult place.

“These were political animals. They couldn’t fall for her! So when they started distancing themselves from her, she was really, really lost,” Casillo said.

That’s when Monroe made the threatening call to the DOJ, the recordings of which are still held by the FBI and CIA. The agencies reportedly believed that Monroe could be a liability to the Kennedys because of her ties to Sinatra, who allegedly had ties to the mafia.

The public’s fascination with the star continues decades after her death. In addition to the new podcast, reports recently surfaced that nude photos of Monroe’s corpse were revealed to have been hidden away by photographer Leigh Wiener, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

According to the photographer’s son, his father processed the controversial photos at home because he didn’t want the public to see them, and if the photos were located, they could be worth a ton of money.