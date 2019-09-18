Hannah Brown Shares Her Thoughts On Peter Weber Getting ‘The Bachelor’ Gig

Peter Weber has officially been announced as ABC’s The Bachelor 2020 lead and filming reportedly begins later this week. Fans first met Peter last spring during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and now she’s sharing her thoughts on the network’s pick.

Hannah talked with ET Online and said that she’s “really happy” for Peter. Fans know that Hannah and Peter had a strong connection, so much so that the upcoming season of The Bachelor will surely have numerous references to a windmill due to the frisky fantasy suite these two enjoyed together during The Bachelorette.

Hannah added that she had real feelings for Peter during their time on The Bachelorette. She said that she knows he had real feelings for her too, and she believes that when you truly do care for someone, you want them to find happiness.

“I think he’s going to be a great Bachelor and is going to make all those girls really, really happy and have a really great experience.”

While there is plenty of support for Peter as the new Bachelor, there had been a big push from fans to see fellow Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson get the gig instead. Hannah said she thinks either guy would do a great job handing out roses and that neither gentleman is better than the other in terms of being the right pick.

Ultimately, though, Hannah said that she figures those people making these decisions know what they’re doing and had a reason for choosing Peter over Mike or anybody else. The Bachelorette star added that she knows she really broke Peter’s heart and she hopes he goes on to find someone truly fun.

Hannah also joked that she hopes he finds someone as awesome as she is. When asked how she thinks Peter can top the windmill escapade, she admitted that it might be tough. However, she quipped, perhaps the commercial pilot could find some loving on a plane at some point while filming this fall.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr recently noted, spoiler king Reality Steve has already been dishing out some juicy tidbits about where Peter and his ladies will travel during filming this fall. In addition, the network is already sharing some sneak peeks at some of the ladies who have been cast.

Will Peter find love on The Bachelor this winter? Hannah, unfortunately, ended up single once her run on The Bachelorette was completely over. Heading into this upcoming season, fans will be hoping for a happier outcome for the windmill-loving romantic gentleman.