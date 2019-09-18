Olivia Jade Deletes Scandalous Instagram Post

Olivia Jade deleted her recent Instagram post in which she flipped off the camera.

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade might not be making a comeback so soon after all. The 19-year-old beauty vlogger went radio silent after it was publicly revealed that her parents were involved in the college admissions scandal. They have pleaded not guilty and have opted to fight the charges. In the meantime, Olivia appears to have given her YouTube career a break for the moment, according to Fox News. She’s also deleted her recent Instagram post, in which she flips off the camera with two middle fingers.

Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying a whopping $500,000 to ensure Olivia and her sister Isabella a spot at the University of Southern California. When the news of the scandal first broke, Olivia was swarmed with hate comments and backlash online. It was so bad that she had to turn the comments off on her recent Instagram posts and YouTube videos. She lost major brand deals with hair and beauty brands companies like Tresemme, Sephora, and Estée Lauder. She’s also not posted a single new video on her channel, which boasts 1.94 million subscribers. She’s been quiet on all her social media pages in the last six months, except for posting a throwback photo in honor of her mother’s birthday.

In August, many thought that the online star was ready to stand up for herself and make a comeback when she deleted the scandalous, now deleted, Instagram photo.

“@dailymail @starmagazine @people @perezhilton @everyothermediaoutlet #close #source #says.” Olivia captioned the photo, appearing to address the media storm she and her family have faced since the scandal.

Many are wondering if Olivia deleted the post in light of Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman’s recent sentencing. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days behind bars after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam answers corrected.

Loughlin and her husband would of course face a far heavier sentence if they are in fact convicted. Recent sources close to the family have claimed that Loughlin now wishes she had accepted the plea deal when she had the chance.