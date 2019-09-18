Ariel Winter Looks Like A Snack In Tight Pants While Grocery Shopping In L.A.

Ariel Winter stepped out to run some errands in Los Angeles this week. While she opted for a more comfortable and casual look, she still appeared chic and gorgeous.

According to OK! Magazine, Ariel was snapped by the paparazzi on Monday, September 16 as she headed to Trader Joe’s supermarket in L.A. The Modern Family actress donned an all-black ensemble and seemingly tried to blend in during the outing.

Winter sported a pair of tight pants that flaunted her lean legs and curvy hips. She also rocked a black, short-sleeved T-shirt that had an image of a bat hanging upside down on it that read “Bite me.”

The top showed off Ariel’s toned arms and tiny waist as she unloaded her grocery bags from the cart and put them in her car. She didn’t wear any jewelry for the grocery trip, but she did accessorize the look with a pair of clear-rimmed eyeglasses.

The actress had her long, dark hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head and appeared to wear a no makeup look for the outing, which included a fresh face, bright eyes, and nude lips. She also carried her phone in her hand in the photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel is hard at work on the 11th and final season of Modern Family, where she plays the role of brainy middle child Alex Dunphy.

“I’m very lucky to have this job and to be employed, as a young actor in general or just as an actor. It’s really hard to continue to be employed but I’m employed with an amazing job and I work with amazing people that I love, that I’ve been working for ten years, so I would never not want to work with them. It’s an amazing job I’ve had for so many years and I would love to [keep going],” Ariel told Schon Magazine earlier this year.

However, it wasn’t always easy for Winter to grow up in front of a camera.

“Growing up in this industry being young is really, really difficult because you’re very malleable as a kid,” she stated, adding that she really struggled with other people’s opinions and thoughts about her in the past.

However, since that time, Ariel Winter says that she’s learned to embrace her flaws and realize that no one is perfect, which has led her on a journey of loving herself and being more confident in her own skin.