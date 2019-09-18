‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Chris Bukowski & Katie Morton Praised For Getting Real About Their Relationship

The couple's rocky relationship hit a low at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton are updating fans on the status of their relationship after a rocky reunion on the ABC reality show.

After getting engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise finale, Katie showed up to the reunion taping without her Neil Lane sparkler. That set the tone for an awkward exchange after she opened up about the couple’s private business to the audience.

Katie revealed that she hoped when she watched the show back she would see how much Chris loved her, but that wasn’t the case. She also talked about the couple in the past tense and claimed she was “exhausted” from all of the effort she has to put into the relationship, although she later put her ring back on after Chris joined her onstage.

Outside of the taping, cameras followed Chris to a parking lot as he accused Katie of blindsiding him on camera. Chris stormed off as Katie defended her decision to tell her truth. It did not look good for the couple, but there may not be trouble in paradise after all.

After the episode aired, Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve took to Twitter to confirm: “The reunion show filmed August 27th. Chris and Katie are still together today.”

In addition, Us Weekly noted that Chris and Katie watched the finale together at the Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City on Tuesday night.

Both Chris and Katie posted updates to Instagram to explain that love is not easy but it is worth the effort.

“Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient,” Chris captioned a photo of himself feeding a slice of pizza to Katie. “Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your a**. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @katieemo and can’t wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives.”

Katie also posted to Instagram to give an update on the couple’s difficulty journey after leaving Paradise and getting back into the real world.

Loading...

While some commenters noted that new love shouldn’t be this much “work,” many more fans and friends praised the duo for being the most “real” couple this season on Bachelor in Paradise.

Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton were one of three couples to get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise this season, as The Inquisitr reported. Dylan Barbour proposed to Hannah Godwin, and Demi Burnett asked girlfriend Kristian Haggerty to marry her on the season finale of the ABC reality show.