Mariah Carey Flaunts Weight Loss In Plunging Body-Hugging Dress

Mariah's showing off her curves after dropping the pounds.

Mariah Carey is putting her weight loss on display in stunning new snaps shared to Instagram. The gorgeous singer took to the social media site on September 17 to share snaps of herself hanging out with the cast of Black-ish and its spin offs, Mixed-ish, and Grown-ish, as she dropped her new song “In The Mix” for the TV series.

In the gorgeous new snaps uploaded to her account this week, Mariah could be seen rocking a plunging brown gown with a ruched waist that perfectly showcased her increasingly slim middle.

The star also opted to show some skin on her bottom half, as the skin-tight ensemble featured a seriously high-slit that stretched all the way up to her thigh to reveal her long, toned legs. Carey opted to pair the skin-baring look with a pair of patterned high heels.

The “We Belong Together” singer seriously stunned her 8.4 million followers in the skin-tight gown as she flashed a big smile while posing alongside actors Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Francia Raísa.

And it’s safe to say that fans most definitely took notice of the star’s fit and toned physique, as the comments section of the new multi-photo upload was flooded with praise from her many fans.

“You look so good in this color,” one fan told the star. “Mariah you look like heaven!” a second person said, adding, “And this is all a good look!”

Another called Mariah an “AGELESS QUEEN” as she showed off her age-defying body while a fourth added, “This woman does not age wtf?”

Others simply flooded the comments section of the the mom of two’s latest upload with several fire emoji to let Carey know just how hot they thought she was looking as she proudly showed off her fit figure.

But Carey’s certainly not been afraid to show off her toned body on social media recently.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this month, the star shut down Instagram after sharing a stunning photo of herself while rocking a glitter two-piece with black heels during what appeared to be a recent vacation.

Loading...

Mariah’s enviable body confidence comes after Entertainment Tonight reported that she’s been feeling more confident than ever after dropping an impressive 30 pounds following alleged gastric sleeve surgery.

“She has always struggled with her weight. In the last five years it has become more and more difficult for Mariah to shed the pounds,” a source previously told the site.

They then added that the legendary singer “truly feels her weight loss surgery paid off because she is at her happiest when she is thin.”