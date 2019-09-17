‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Sets Instagram Aflame With ‘Feast Mode’ Pic

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino set Instagram aflame with a photo of himself displaying some serious muscles as he headed into what he called “feast mode” alongside his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

The reality star, who was released from prison almost one week ago, was seen in the photo living his best life as he showed off his bulging biceps and a dizzying array of food on the table in front of him.

Wearing a T-shirt that read, “Everyone loves funfettis,” Sorrentino looked ready to dig into the massive amount of food on the table in front of him, which included meats and cheeses on an antipasti platter as well as what appeared to be baked ziti, chicken cutlets, assorted vegetables, and salad.

The T-shirt refers to the reality star’s love of the sweet treat cake which combines white cake mix and sprinkles within the cake, topped by a white frosting.

Sorrentino is enjoying his time home with his wife of 10 months, after being incarcerated for the past eight months of their new marriage.

The Inquisitr reported that Sorrentino was released from jail in the early hours of Thursday, September 12. It was unclear at the time of his release if MTV’s ever-present cameras were there to capture the first moments where he reunited with his wife as a free man.

The reality star is reportedly able to film alongside his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars for the remainder of the show’s current season. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are currently recording the latest season of their MTV series in and around Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The reality star served eight months at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York. Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018 and was sentenced in October. He turned himself in to begin his sentence in January of this year. His brother, Marc Sorrentino, who was also sentenced for federal crimes, received a two-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey.

According to Justice.gov, Mike Sorrentino admitted in court that he took actions in 2011 to conceal some of his income to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed. His brother admitted that during 2010, 2011 and 2012, he earned taxable income and provided false information to his accountants regarding the amount of money he made, under-reporting his true income.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has attempted to keep Sorrentino in the current season through talking about him and playing a phone call via speakerphone on an episode of the fan-favorite series. His wife also appeared on camera throughout her husband’s incarceration.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.