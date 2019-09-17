Dolly Parton Shares Throwback Snap, Sizzles In Short Shorts On Horseback

Country queen Dolly Parton may not be as active on Instagram as many of the current stars in the country music industry, but the blonde bombshell still loves to engage with her 2 million followers from time to time. One of the things that Parton absolutely loves to do is to share throwback snaps from earlier in her career, which is exactly what she did in her latest post.

The picture she shared was packed with country charm. Parton was on horseback, perched atop a saddle of a stunning brown horse with a blonde mane that matched Parton’s own platinum locks. Parton rocked a pair of white short shorts, a low-cut red and white tank that showed off her famous assets, and a printed button-down tied at her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

She added a style statement with her dangling earrings, and also accentuated the color red in her look by adding a bold red lip and red nail polish to match her ensemble. Her hair was her signature blonde shade, but the style indicated that the shot was from an earlier time. Parton had a huge smile on her face as she looked off into the distance, and she appeared to be surrounded by lush greenery. In the caption, she shared a motivational statement with her fans.

It’s certainly not Parton’s first throwback. As The Inquisitr reported, a few days ago Parton shared a snap of herself with Miss Piggy from an appearance the famous character had on her show, Dolly.

Parton’s followers love her throwbacks, and the snap of her on horseback received over 91,000 likes within just 14 hours, including a like from actress Beth Behrs.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the throwback queen, and filled the comments section with praise.

“OMG wow this pic just changed my life,” one follower said.

“Cute pic! Glad you know how to balance so many things in your life!” another fan commented.

“This is why we stan her,” another fan added.

“Best Monday Motivation I have seen yet!” one fan said.

Parton has many famous singers who look up to her and admire her music and overall attitude on life. And, it appears that she has quite a few famous fans on Instagram as well. Her posts have been liked by plenty of celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Candace Cameron Bure, Miranda Lambert, Jessica Simpson, Kacey Musgraves and many more. The blonde bombshell has had quite an impact on the music industry, and her fans are likely eagerly awaiting her next update or sassy throwback snap.