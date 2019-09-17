Carrie Underwood’s Mom Once Got Too Close To Kid Rock

Carrie's sharing the hilarious story of how she lost her mom at an after-party, only to find her chatting with Kid Rock.

Carrie Underwood is sharing the hilarious story of how her mom once got a little too close to Kid Rock for her liking when she brought her along to an award show after-party. During a recent chat with Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM radio, Underwood recalled how she once lost her mom, Carole Underwood, after the CMA Awards, only to find her in the corner chatting with the rocker.

“My mom loves going to awards shows but she’s a bit of a loose cannon,” the mom of two said during the radio interview, per Pop Culture.

“I remember there was one where, I think it was the CMAs. It might have been my first CMAs, and my mom was there and she was so excited because she was seeing all these stars, celebrities. I lost her,” she said.

“I didn’t know where she went at this after-party, and she’s over in the corner talking to Kid Rock,” Carrie hilariously recalled. “I’m like, no good can come from this.”

However, it sounds like the twosome actually ended up getting along pretty well, as the former American Idol winner continued.

“She’s so cute, and she just loves being there and seeing everybody.”

The “Southbound” singer also shared how her parents still live in her childhood home in the tiny town of Checotah, Oklahoma. Also, despite her making millions due to her world-famous voice and business ventures such as her athleisure line Calia by Carrie Underwood, they still don’t like her to buy them lavish gifts.

“I try, but they won’t let me,” Underwood told McCarthy when the host and TV personality asked if her mom and dad enjoy the perks of her impressive wealth. “So they still live where I grew up, in the house I grew up in.”

InStyle put her net worth at $55 million in 2018.

She added that she once tried to buy her dad, Stephen Underwood, a generator that cost $400, but actually “got in trouble” for spending the cash on him.

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Carrie is now a parent herself, as she shares two sons with her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher. The loved-up couple are parents to 4-year-old Isaiah and almost 8-month-old Jacob.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, though she and Mike often keep their private lives private when it comes to their two boys and only rarely post snaps of their family life with their kids to social media, she did share an adorable rare photo of her son to Instagram stories earlier this month.

The snap showed little Isaiah watching his mom perform on stage from the crowd as she returned to her huge “Cry Pretty Tour 360” after taking a hiatus from the show over the summer. The youngster clung on to his dinosaur toy as he appeared to be ready to give his mom a critique on her soundcheck.

Carrie’s currently got both her boys on the road with her and will be touring across the U.S. and Canada — after performing the U.K. leg of the tour over the summer — until October 31.