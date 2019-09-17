‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars React To Alleged Amber Portwood Audio Leak

Last week, audio was leaked that allegedly featured the voice of Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood arguing with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Since the release of the audio, some of the other stars of the hit reality television show have spoken out. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, several of the shows stars have taken to social media to speak out.

Catelynn Lowell traveled to Indiana at the end of July to support Amber during one of her court hearings. Following the release of the audio that alleged to be of Amber, Catelynn took to Twitter to speak out.

“I would hope that from watching my journey for 10 years that you all would know that I do not condone violence of any sort especially in front of children… my heart breaks… and I am truly sad… I in no way condone violence!! I hope she gets the help she needs…”

Around the same time Catelynn spoke out, her husband Tyler Baltierra took to Twitter to speak out as well.

“Honestly…my heart is really saddened by what I have heard. I just pray that everyone gets the help they truly need in this situation. Abuse is NEVER okay…EVER!” Tyler wrote.

Some may remember that Farrah Abraham left Teen Mom OG in 2017. Tyler was asked if he and the other OG cast members would “fight to get Amber off the show” as some believed they had done to Farrah in the past. He explained that the cast never “fought” to get Farrah off of the show and explained that the cast didn’t have “that much power.”

The Ashley reports that Cheyenne Floyd also took to Twitter to speak out saying, “All I can say is that I am a praying for everyone involved.. my heart is so sad after what I heard and I hope she gets the help she needs.”

Maci Bookout has not spoken out about Amber Portwood yet. However, the mom-of-three typically stays relatively quiet on social media. Maci and Cheyenne both traveled to Indiana along with Catelynn in July to support Amber.

It is unclear if Amber will continue to film with Teen Mom OG. Currently, there has been no word that the mom-of-two will be released from the show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, spoke out and was not too happy that her family was let go from the show, but Amber hasn’t been. She expressed that neither she nor her daughter, Jenelle, had done “nothing wrong.” However, MTV cut ties with Jenelle earlier this year and in cutting ties with Jenelle, it also impacted Barbara who had filmed with the show for nearly a decade.

Earlier this year, Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, allegedly shot her pet French bulldog, Nugget, after it reportedly nipped at their 2-year-old daughter. Following the incident, MTV let Jenelle go from the show and her children were removed from her care. However, the couple fought hard to regain custody of their kids and before the Fourth of July, the children were returned to their care. Although things seem to be going better for Jenelle, she has not been brought back to Teen Mom 2 and Jade Cline has been added to the cast of the show.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesday nights on MTV.