‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jordan’s Back, Gabi & Julie Come Face-To-Face

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 17 reveal that there will be plenty for fans to talk about as the week rolls on in Salem.

Soap Hub reports that viewers will watch a big return head home to Salem as Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) pops up again on Tuesday.

Jordan will likely come face-to-face with her brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), whom she tried to frame and kill the last time she was home. Jordan will also have to deal with Ben’s girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) after she kidnapped her and tried to murder her earlier this year.

Jordan will apologize for her erratic behavior and claim that she has turned over a new leaf thanks to her treatment at the mental health facility.

Another one of Jordan’s stops will probably be to Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) home. Rafe has been caring for Jordan’s son, David, since she was locked away for attempted murder and kidnapping.

Now, Jordan will be forced to try and convince everyone in town that she’s a changed woman and that they will no lash out in such a violent and shocking manner this time around.

Elsewhere, Rafe will figure our that something is wrong with baby David, and he’ll take the little boy to the hospital, where doctors will run tests on the baby. Rafe will eagerly await the news of the results in a worried state because he’s grown very attached to the little one over the past couple of months.

Whose heart was racing during this scene? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/wZhBSzD4Ql — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) will confront her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), about the situation when Ben. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Victor told Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) to kill Ben and get him out of his granddaughter Ciara’s life for good. When Xander didn’t want to do it, Victor took matters into his own hands.

However, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) walked in on the situation and ultimately saved Ben’s life. Later, Ciara agreed to work for Titan, not knowing that her grandfather nearly killed her boyfriend.

Loading...

In the latest #DAYS, Hope reveals to Doug heartbreaking news about Julie.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/H9pAOZRCBw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 11, 2019

Finally, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will go to visit Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) in the hospital, and it could end badly. Hernandez will give Williams her sympathy. However, Williams won’t want it after Gabi left Julie to die in the park and accusing her of faking a heart attack.

Fans can see all of the drama and mystery unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.