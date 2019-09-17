NBA Rumors: Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari Trade Would Be ‘All-In Push’ For Timberwolves To Get Towns Some Help

Does trading for Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari make sense for the Timberwolves?

Since being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has managed turn himself into one of the most dominant big men in the league. In the last four years, Towns continues to show improvements with his game. In 77 games he played last season, the 23-year-old center averaged 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

As of now, there is no doubt that the Timberwolves made the right decision to make Karl-Anthony Towns the face of the franchise. However, if they are serious about contending for the NBA championship, the Timberwolves should highly prioritize surrounding Towns with quality veterans who complement his game. In his recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested multiple trade scenarios that will allow the Timberwolves to give Towns some help.

Of all the suggested trade scenarios, Buckley labeled the deal involving the Oklahoma City Thunder as the “all-in push” for the Timberwolves. In the proposed trade from Bleacher Report, the Timberwolves will be sending a trade package including Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague, Gorgui Dieng, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari. To make the deal work under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the Timberwolves would need to add more players to match the Thunder’s outgoing salary.

Pairing Karl-Anthony Towns with Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari won’t instantly make the Timberwolves the No. 1 favorite to win the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season, but it could give them a strong chance of being a top-four seed in the deep Western Conference. Though he’s three years older, Paul would undeniably be an upgrade over Jeff Teague at the point guard position.

Paul may have already shown some decline in terms of performance, but there is a still a possibility for him to bring back his former game now that he’s no longer playing in the shadow of James Harden. Though he’s not on the level of LeBron James, Paul George, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard, Gallinari would still be an incredible addition to the Timberwolves’ frontcourt, giving them an All-Star-caliber big man who can knock down shots from beyond the arc. Last season, Gallinari averaged 19.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from three-point range.

If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Timberwolves but also for the Thunder. As Buckley noted, the deal would allow the Thunder to acquire assets that would help them speed up the rebuilding process.

“This would plunge the Thunder further into their rebuild while most importantly adding to their absurd collection of picks. It would also give them a new project in Wiggins, who fits the long and athletic wing mold favored by general manager Sam Presti, plus veteran placeholders who could become trade chips in their own right with Jeff Teague and Gorgui Dieng.”

If the Timberwolves have no interest in absorbing Chris Paul’s massive contract, they could also consider engaging in a trade deal with the reigning NBA champions, Toronto Raptors. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Timberwolves could offer Andrew Wiggins, Jake Layman, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry.