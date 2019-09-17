Lisa Vanderpump Discusses ‘Tough Year’ As She Celebrates Her Birthday After Quitting ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump celebrated her 59th birthday over the weekend.

Lisa Vanderpump celebrated her 59th birthday on Sunday, September 15 and while doing so, she mentioned the “tough year” she endured following the death of her bother, Mark Vanderpump, last year.

After receiving tons of support on Instagram from her many fans and followers, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and current Vanderpump Rules star shared a video of herself blowing kisses as she thanked her audience for the love they’ve sent and shared a positive comment about her hopes for her next year.

“Thank you for your birthday wishes! It’s been a tough year, but next year will be better!” she wrote.

Following the post, Vanderpump received birthday wishes from her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Camille Grammer and Kim Richards. As fans well know, Vanderpump is estranged from the rest of the cast, including her longtime friend Kyle Richards, due to their allegations about her leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley to the press during Season 9.

After the suicide death of Vanderpump’s brother, Vanderpump endured the allegations of her co-stars for months before quitting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June. Then, just weeks later, Vanderpump was faced with yet another family tragedy as her mother suddenly died in England.

In June, before her co-stars gathered to film the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special, Vanderpump confirmed her exit from the show with a statement to the press.

“I made the decision to leave,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly at the time. “It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

While Vanderpump will not be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ upcoming 10th season, which began filming last month, she will be featured on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which began filming several months ago. As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Vanderpump actually began filming more scenes with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars after leaving the series’ mother show.

On September 13, Hollywood Life explained that Vanderpump was actually happy to film more with the cast because she considers them all to be her “kids.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo TV for Season 10 sometime next year.

As for Vanderpump Rules Season 8, that will begin airing later this year.