Andy Cohen Reveals How Teresa Giudice Is Doing As Husband Joe Awaits Deportation Verdict

Teresa Giudice's husband could be deported to Italy.

Teresa Giudice was in court last week to support her husband, Joe Giudice, who is facing potential deportation to Italy.

Although many believed a verdict would be announced at the hearing, nothing was confirmed in regard to Joe’s future. Now, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, who shares four daughters with Joe, is waiting to hear what her husband’s fate will be.

“She’s hanging in there, man,” Andy Cohen told Us Weekly on Friday, September 13, while attending Sirius XM’s Radio Andy Theater live event in West Hollywood, California. “She’s waiting for a verdict.”

During Joe’s hearing on Wednesday, which was held at a Pennsylvania court, a judge heard Joe’s request to be released from ICE custody, where he’s been for the past six months. As fans will recall, Joe was taken into ICE custody and placed in an immigration detention center this past March, after completing a 41-month prison term for charges of bank and wire fraud.

Although Joe is expected to remain at the detention center until a final decision is made in regard to his deportation, he recently asked to be allowed to go home to his wife and kids in New Jersey until that decision is made.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and her co-star, Jennifer Aydin, offered an update on the situation during their own interviews with Us Weekly magazine last week.

“There’s going to be some answers very soon. So everybody’s feeling better,” Melissa said. “We’re all looking for closure at this point. It needs to end and go one way or the other at this point. For him, too. I mean, that man has been suffering long enough now.”

According to Melissa, she believes that the worst part of Joe’s ordeal has been the time he’s been forced to spend away from his four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

As for Jennifer, she told the magazine that things have been understandably tough for Teresa, who has been acting as a single mom to her four daughters since 2016.

“It’s really frustrating and she’s really hurting for her daughters,” Jennifer said.

Prior to her husband Joe’s stint in prison, Teresa served an 11-month stint of her own in Connecticut. During that time, her husband Joe was forced to act as a single dad to their kids.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.