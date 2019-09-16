Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Share ‘Make Life Grand’ Photo Amid His Health Concerns

Dog the Bounty Hunter was hospitalized over the weekend after a possible heart attack, according to TMZ. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, was rushed to the hospital after experiencing chest pains. A rep for Dog confirmed that he is currently “resting comfortably.”

Most of the Chapman family has been quiet in regard to the latest news about their patriarch. However, two of Chapman’s daughters — Lyssa and Cecily — both shared a sweet throwback photo of their dad on their respective Instagram stories.

The photo was first shared on Sunday by Rainy Robinson, who stars on Dog the Bounty Hunter. The pic is a throwback of Dog, presumably with one of his daughters, though it is unclear which one. The black-and-white shot shows Dog in a pair of light-colored pants and without a shirt. Dog’s trademark wavy, blond locks cover portions of his chest and he keeps it ultra-cool in a pair of black sunglasses. He’s leaning over while preparing to kiss a little girl who is seen wearing a dress and flip flops.

The caption on the photo is a statement in and of itself and seems to encompass much of Dog’s life as a dad — “Make life grand.” You can see the photo below.

Neither Lyssa nor Cecily added anything more to the photo, simply choosing to repost and share with their respective followers.

Dog, 66, has not personally commented on his health but several reports indicate that he is going to be just fine. A recent report from The Blast, for example, states that Dog is “expected to survive.” Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Dog may need surgery. Further tests are being done and he is being closely monitored.

Loading...

Dog lost his wife, Beth Chapman, on June 26. Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. In June, she was placed into a medically-induced coma following a “choking emergency” that occurred at her home in Hawaii. She was admitted to the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where she later died.

Dog and his family were left heartbroken by Beth’s tragic passing. It has been an incredibly difficult few months of healing and adjusting. Fans have been sending their love, prayers, and well-wishes to Dog as he deals with his own health issues, with many pointing out that the strain of losing his wife may be contributing to his recent health issues.

You can read the fan reactions here.