Laura Dern Discusses Bradley Cooper Dating Rumors, ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Possibilities

Regardless of whether or not they are dating, Laura Dern is quick to point out that Bradley Cooper is “amazing.”

In fact, the Jurassic Park actress was present in July after news hit that he and his baby mama, Irina Shayk, had called it quits, according to InStyle on September 16. Not only that, but Laura was able to comfort the Star Is Born director-actor when he was going through the early days of the break-up from his longtime girlfriend.

At the time, the Big Little Lies star was seen lunching with Bradley in New York City. All of a sudden and not so surprisingly, rumors started flying “since members of the opposite sex cannot platonically visit a restaurant together,” the source remarked.

Months later on September 16, Laura got down to business in order to clear up the specifics regarding a possible relationship with Bradley, as Us Weekly via In Style weighed in. The source quoted the accomplished actress regarding the two single celebrities and their connection.

“We’re amazing friends. We’re so lucky. And we’re family. I mean, everybody’s always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he’s the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world. So I don’t blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life cause he’s spectacular.”

Hopefully, this admission — made when Laura was interviewed at the LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand charity event — will stifle rumors about the pair who seem to be clear about the boundaries of their relationship.

Also during her appearance at the same Los Angeles event, Laura was asked about the possibility for a Big Little Lies return for a third season. HBO has stated that the tale of the five women who were keeping a common lie came to its ultimate conclusion during the final episode of the series, as The Inquisitr reported.

Still, fans can’t seem to get enough of Laura and her actress pals, including Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Zoe Kravitz. So, when E! News revealed to Laura that Nicole was not only going to “keep the door open” for the chance to make a third season of Big Little Lies, Laura seemed thrilled.

“[Nicole is] a producer, so she would know more than me… But we could never have more fun. We are truly a family, all my buddies that I work with are like aunts to [daughter] Jaya now. There’s no happier place to work on earth and I could not love a character more.”

Stay tuned.