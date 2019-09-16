‘The Conners’ To Feature Major Reunion As This Unexpected Guest Star Turns Up For Season 2 Casting Stunt

ABC's 'Cast from the Past' week will feature several surprising reunions.

The Conners is getting the band back together.

TV Line reports that the Roseanne spinoff has added another major guest star to its list for Season 2, and it could prove to be quite a reunion. Dan Aykroyd — who starred opposite Conners star John Goodman in the 1998 comedy film Blues Brothers 2000 — will make a guest appearance on the second season of the ABC comedy.

Aykroyd will appear in the third episode of the sitcom playing a poker buddy of Dan Conner’s (Goodman). More than 20 years ago, Aykroyd and Goodman co-starred in The Blues Brothers 2000, the sequel to the 1980 movie classic that starred Aykroyd and the late John Belushi as brothers Elwood and Jake Blues.

In the sequel film, Aykroyd reprised his role as Elwood J. Blues, while Goodman swooped in as his new bandmate “Mighty” Mack McTeer.

It remains to be seen if the two stars will unearth their black fedoras and dark sunglasses for The Conners reunion, but in the video teaser seen below, the two are wearing flannel shirts as Aykroyd notes that they played Elwood and Mighty Mack “in another lifetime.”

Still, Goodman teased, “We’re getting the band back together on The Conners.”

The Blues Brothers reunion is part of a week of stunt casting that will reunite other famous co-stars on ABC TV series. In addition to Aykroyd and Goodman’s reunion, The Wrap reports that ABC will feature a “Cast from the Past” week in early October. One of the biggest reunions will feature Cheers stars Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt on the Oct. 9 episode of The Goldbergs. In addition, Charmed co-stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie will appear on the Oct. 10 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. The Conners episode with Aykroyd and Goodman airs Oct. 8 and is titled “The Preemie Monologues.”

TV Line notes that the episode featuring Aykroyd will also mark the return of Katey Sagal as Louise, Dan’s former high school classmate who still has a crush on him. Sagal is set to appear in 10 of the 19 episodes in the second season of The Conners, starting with Episode 3.

Loading...

The big reunion news comes one week after producers for The Conners announced the return of four recurring guest stars, as reported by The Inquisitr. On the official Conners Instagram page, it was announced that Sagal, Estelle Parsons, James Pickens, and Jay R. Ferguson will all be back for Season 2. Parsons and Pickens’s roles date back to the original Roseanne series, while Ferguson made his debut as new character Ben last season.

Check out Goodman and Aykroyd in The Blues Brothers 2000 trailer below.

The second season of The Conners‘ premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.