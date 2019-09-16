‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Shares New Photo Of Lauren Comeau On Instagram, Sparks Rumors Of A Reunion

Javi Marroquin may have reconciled with his former fiance.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau may be back together.

Weeks after the couple reportedly had a major dispute at their Delaware home, leading Comeau to travel to her hometown in Maine, the Teen Mom 2 dad fueled rumors of a potential reconciliation on Instagram with a photo of Comeau and their young son, 10-month-old Eli Joseph.

“Cherish these moments,” Marroquin wrote in the caption of his September 16 photo, which featured Comeau holding Eli’s hands as he stood on the street in a striped onesie and gray shoes.

While Comeau’s face wasn’t seen in the photo, she was easily identified by the tattoos on her wrist and foot.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors of a potential reunion between Marroquin and Comeau began swirling last week after Comeau confirmed her return to Delaware on Instagram. As a Radar Online report explained at the time, Comeau returned home to Delaware after Marroquin offered a public apology to her on her Instagram page.

“They are trying to work on things,” an insider explained.

In Marroquin’s apology, which came several days after he was allegedly caught with a naked woman after a party at their home, the father of two admitted to disrespecting his former fiancé and taking her for granted. He also vowed to do everything in his power to become a better man for her.

As Marroquin’s apology continued, the reality star and father of two, who also shares son Isaac with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, told his fans that in addition to failing to be a good partner to Comeau, who he proposed to in June, he also failed to show his two sons what a man should look like.

Loading...

“I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man,” he wrote. “I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love.”

“I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you both are older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now,” he added.

Marroquin and Comeau dated briefly in 2017 and reconciled in 2018 after his split from ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus.

To see more of Marroquin, Comeau, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9B on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.