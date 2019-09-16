‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Shares Photo And Video From NYFW Show On Instagram

The latest Sonja by Sonja Morgan collection was showcased on Friday night.

Sonja Morgan showcased her latest Sonja by Sonja Morgan collection during New York Fashion Week last Friday and over the weekend, the Real Housewives of New York City star shared a video and photo from the star-studded event.

In the caption of a video shared on Instagram on September 14, Morgan thanked everyone on her team and her life supporters who have stood by her throughout her journey and said she was overwhelmed with joy following Friday’s reveal of her new designs, all of which are priced under $250.

Also on Saturday, Morgan posted an image of her stunning models and thanked them for their participation in her show.

“Thank you to my beautiful models who walked for me last night in [Sonja By Sonja Morgan]. Shoes by my dear friend [Vanessa Noel]. Thank you [makeup artist Caroline Blanchard] and [Loretta Wollner] for my new haircut,” she wrote in the caption of her photo.

During her show, Morgan was joined by her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars, including Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and rumored new cast member Leah McSweeney. In fact, the ladies were seen filming scenes for the show’s new episodes during the event, which was held at Gnoccheria Wall Street.

Throughout the evening, Morgan’s Real Housewives of New York City co-stars shared photos and video footage taken at Morgan’s event and before the show, LuAnn de Lesseps sent her well-wishes to Morgan on Instagram.

“Break a leg tonight [Sonja Morgan] so proud of you,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them together on the runway.

Morgan and her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars have been staying close to one another for the past several weeks as production on the show’s upcoming 12th season continues.

Although the new season will be without Bethenny Frankel, who quit in late August after appearing on eight of the show’s 11 seasons, McSweeney, the founder of Married to the Mob streetwear, has reportedly been added to the series for its new episodes and, as The Inqusitr shared, was recently seen filming with Mortimer in the Big Apple.

According to a report from Page Six just days after Frankel’s exit, footage of McSweeney and Mortimer was shared on a Real Housewives fan page, which seemingly confirmed that McSweeney will be featured either in a full-time or “friend” role on Season 12.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.