Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Noticeably ‘In Love’ During Family Outing With Her Sons

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were noticeably “in love,” claimed a source to Entertainment Tonight, during a family outing with her sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo on September 14, when the group attended church services.

The Voice coaches were reportedly enjoying their family time together. A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that they seemed “happy and content.”

The same source also claimed of the musical twosome, “The couple embraced the majority of the time and seemed very much in love. Just another Saturday with the family! Gwen was wearing a casual brown sweater with a red stripe and red leather heels. Her hair was in a high bun. She looked stunning! Blake was dressed in a black button-down, blue jeans, and boots. They arrived at 5:35 p.m. and stayed until the end of the service at 6:30 p.m.”

The couple, who appears to be as happy as they were when they first publicly declared their love for one another in 2015, recently joked about expanding their clan. The Inquisitr reported that Shelton joked in a tweet regarding the return of the former No Doubt singer’s colorful Harajuku Mini clothing line for kids at Target, “ohhhhhh @gwenstefani this stuff will be great for our twins!!!!”

Looks like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton believe that the couple that prays together, stays together! https://t.co/BgeHt4A7RY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 15, 2019

The couple met in 2014 when Stefani appeared on The Voice as a coach. At the time, both were still married to their respective spouses; Shelton to country singer Miranda Lambert and Stefani to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, the father of her three sons. One year later, after each separated from their longtime loves, the couple made their relationship official in November 2015. Shelton and Stefani were seen at Maroon 5’s Halloween party after being invited by then-The Voice coach Adam Levine, who is the frontman for the multi-platinum band.

Shelton said that Stefani “saved his life” after his split from Lambert, just by being a friend and checking in with him from time to time. He said to Billboard Magazine that their friendship developed slowly from just texts to gradual feelings to love.

The Voice will debut its 17th season with Shelton and Stefani joining fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in the show’s iconic big red chairs. The couple will battle against one another to score a win for their team and find the voice of the season.

Stefani will likely be looking to prove her worth this season, as she is up against her boyfriend’s six wins, Clarkson’s two and Legend’s one.

The Voice will debut its premiere episode on September 23 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.