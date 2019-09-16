‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kim Takes Things Too Far With Franco & Fans Are Not Happy

It's going to be one complicated week on 'General Hospital.'

It’s going to be a heartbreaking week for Elizabeth on General Hospital as her husband, who has no memories of who he really is, will be getting quite intimate with Kim Nero. Franco believes that he is Drew and is therefore in love with Kim. He wants nothing to do with Liz or her boys at this point. The ball is in Kim’s court and spoilers say that she is about to score this week and not with Julian either.

Soap Central indicates that Kim will still be confused and will try to sort out her feelings. Franco/Drew is not helping and he is in hot pursuit of her. As soon as he gets the ankle monitor off, he is booking out of town and wants her to go with him. Of course, she is already planning on leaving with Julian Jerome. She clearly doesn’t know what she wants. The more Franco keeps going over his memories of their past together, the more flustered Kim gets. Now his hot pursuit this week on General Hospital will finally see Kim give into her love and passion for Drew Cain.

According to the print version of Soap Opera Digest, Chase will finally remove the ankle monitor, which is the only thing keeping Franco from leaving town. He is expected to see Kim for the last time, but one thing leads to another and they end up in bed. Unfortunately, Liz is on her way over there to talk to her husband. She is determined to get her husband back. She will decide that she wants to go ahead with her plan for Andre to see if he can restore Franco to his old self, despite the major complications that could happen.

"Drew" wants to know more about Oscar… and Kim isn't sure she can put herself through this for his sake.#GH is emotional, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #RogerHowarth pic.twitter.com/gFSLuqhugE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 21, 2019

Liz and Scott had formed a plan for Liz to legally have Franco committed if it comes to that. According to The Inquisitr, Scott met with Sonny to ask him if he would help with this situation. Sonny said that he would think about it.

This whole scenario with Kim has most General Hospital fans up in arms about it, especially “Friz” fans. In fact, some have taken to social media to express their outrage over this storyline. A few fans have even viewed Kim having sex with Franco as rape since he is mentally incapacitated. They tote that Franco hasn’t given his consent. However, he believes he is Drew and Drew gives his consent, as others see it. It’s all so complicated.

It's time Elizabeth and Dr. Nero had a little chat. Is there anything she can say to stop Kim from feeding into Franco's delusion?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RebeccaLHerbst pic.twitter.com/tofp198IP4 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 10, 2019

Loading...

Things will really blow up if Kim just happens to end up pregnant after their one night together, especially if Franco does end up getting his memories back.

You don’t want to miss a minute of Liz’s reaction if she does find Franco and Kim together this week on General Hospital.