‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Leggings, Plaid & Furry Boots

Chelsea Houska has been busy on social media lately.

As fans know, the Teen Mom 2 star has been busy juggling life with three kids, her hit reality show, and now a few new business collabs that she is taking part in. While it’s not every day that she shares photos to her Instagram feed, she has been posting a lot of images on her Instagram stories from her Lily & Lottie/Chelsea DeBoer collaboration. In the most recent photo that was shared on her Instagram stories with her 5.7 million fans, Chelsea looks dressed to impress.

In the shot, Chelsea and a pal walk on a pavement road that is surrounded by buildings. Both ladies are all smiles in the shot as they rock their plaid looks that are part of the collaboration. For her part, Houska wears a red-and-black plaid shirt with the top button undone. She pairs the look with a tight pair of black leggings that seem to fit her like a glove. Chelsea completes her look with a pair of black boots with white fur.

She wears her long, red-dyed locks down and curled for the photo op and also appears to be wearing a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Her counterpart also rocks a tight-fitting black shirt with a pair of distressed jeans as she wears a brown plaid shirt tied around her waist. The Lily & Lottie Instagram page has also been sharing photos from the collaboration, and it’s exclusively available at Lauriebelles.

Earlier this week, the MTV reality star shared an Instagram post with a little bit of information about her collaboration as well as details on a giveaway.

“In honor of the launch of my collab with Lily and Lottie this upcoming weekend, we decided to do a giveaway that you won’t want to miss. Head over to Lauriebelles facebook or instagram to enter,” she wrote. “Winners will be chosen both on Facebook and Instagram.”

And since the new season of Teen Mom 2 just began airing on MTV, Chelsea has been talked about a lot in recent weeks. The Inquisitr previously reported that Chelsea broke her silence on whether or not she is friends with other ladies in the cast, specifically Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, since they just took a vacation together and Houksa didn’t attend.

“I think people look wayyy too much into it! I used to go out and be social during reunions and now I tend to stay in and keep to myself! I still love these ladies… I’ve just become a hermit lol,” Chelsea wrote on Twitter.

Fans can catch all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.