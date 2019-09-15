‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Reacts To Bethenny Frankel’s Exit From ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’

Melissa Gorga is opening up about Bethenny Frankel's exit from 'RHONY.'

Melissa Gorga was shocked to find out that Bethenny Frankel was leaving her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared her thoughts on the sudden news and made it clear that she was totally bummed to learn that the upcoming 12th season of the Big Apple series would not include the longtime star.

“I am in shock,” Gorga said while attending OK! Magazine‘s New York Fashion Week party on Tuesday. “To me, this is the worst news ever. I enjoy her. I love her so much.”

While Gorga is disappointed that she won’t be seeing any more of Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York City, she added that she was happy to see the reality star moving on from the show and applauded her for always being “very respectful” to The Real Housewives franchise and to Bravo TV.

As The Inquisitr reported, Frankel first confirmed she would not be appearing on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City in August, just as filming was starting on the new episodes. As fans may have seen, Frankel shared her exit statement with Variety, explaining that she was planning to focus her attention on other things, including her new deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” Frankel explained in her exit statement, adding that her new projects will highlight the “strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have.”

Also in her exit statement, Frankel said that her experience with Bravo TV, which included her role on The Real Housewives of New York City, her spinoff series, Bethenny Ever After, and her real estate show with Fredrik Eklund, Bethenny & Fredrik, was “an incredibly magical ride.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently in the midst of filming and when it comes to a new cast member, Leah McSweeney appears to be the one producers have chosen for the new episodes. Although the network hasn’t made any announcements in regard to who will be filling the empty space left by Frankel, McSweeney has been seen filming with the cast for weeks and was also seen attending Sonja Morgan’s fashion show on Friday night in New York City.