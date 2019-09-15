’90 Day Fiancé’: Darcey Silva Invites Tom Brooks To Albania To Meet Her Twin Sister

Darcey Silva returned to television for the third season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with her new boyfriend, Tom Brooks, a businessman living in London, England, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Darcey met Tom online and the pair became fast friends. The mother-of-two made it clear she was attracted the Brit, but she ended up meeting now-ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester around the same time and ultimately decided to pursue a relationship with the hunky personal trainer from Amsterdam. After Darcey’s relationship with Jesse ended, she reconnected with Tom.

During the new season of Before the 90 Days, viewers watched as Darcey traveled to meet Tom, and in an upcoming episode, she will be introducing him to her twin sister, Stacey, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Stacey, who is also dating a foreign man, expressed a desire to meet Tom while visiting her fiancé in Albania. Darcey brings the idea to Tom, who is clearly reluctant but eventually agrees to the last-minute change of plans and the couple makes their way to Albania just to meet Stacey in person. This trip is particularly important to Darcey, as she hopes her sister will approve of her new man.

“Stacey always told me Jesse was bad for me,” she explains. “I just didn’t listen.”

It seems Darcey might be more open to taking her sister’s advice this time around, but based on spoilers posted by Soap Dirt, it looks like it’s Tom who won’t be pleased with Stacey and her fiancé. After arranging to meet at a restaurant, an exhausted Tom and Darcey waited for almost an hour with no sign of the other couple.

“I don’t like waiting for anyone, really. 15 minutes goes by, becomes 20, 25,” Tom says. “And it’s supposed to be like an introduction to the family. It’s not getting off to a good start.”

As they wait, Darcey is becoming noticeably uncomfortable as she tries to contact her sister, sending text after text with no response. At this point, Tom is beginning to express his thoughts about the entire trip being a waste of time and effort. He then decides he’s had enough and gives Stacey and her man an ultimatum – arrive in fifteen minutes or he’s gone.

It’s currently unclear whether Tom and Stacey will get along if she does manage to arrive within the timeframe or if he’ll just end up leaving the restaurant. There is also the possibility of Darcey being upset with her sister for embarrassing her in front of her new boyfriend. Fortunately, fans of the series won’t have to wait too long to find out how the story unfolds.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.