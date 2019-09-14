‘TOWIE’ Star Lydia Bright Shares Adorable Ultrasound Of Baby Waving Inside Her Womb

The Only Way Is Essex star Lydia Bright gave her one million followers a real treat on Saturday afternoon.

As those who follow the TV personality know, she is currently expecting a child. Less then 12 hours ago, Bright uploaded a short video clip of her recent ultrasound.

The ultrasound featured a very active little bundle of joy who looked to be waving for the camera with the way the little one was motioning their arm and hand.

In the caption of the video clip, Bright noted that she and her baby-to-be “just wanted to say hello world.” She concluded the caption with a waving emoji.

It doesn’t come as too much of a shock that the ultrasound video clip was well-received by her followers as most admitted they were struggling to cope with the level of cuteness.

In the short time since the video has been posted on her profile, it has been viewed just shy of 300,000 times with over 500 individuals dropping in to leave a comment.

Many of her reality TV co-stars were among those dropping in to gush about how exciting and adorable the video is.

Debbie Lydias exclaimed that she was “bursting with joy” and “exploding with happiness.”

Ashley James gushed that she “can’t deal” before chasing her comment with several emojis with heart eyes.

Georgia Kousoulou, who is also a member of the TOWIE cast, showered the video clip with multiple comments that said nothing more than “OMG.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kousoulou has been especially active on Instagram this weekend. The TV personality also showed some love to her fellow co-star Yazmin Oukhellou’s most recent Instagram post.

Georgia also kept her comment on Yaz’s picture short and sweet with nothing more than a few fire emojis.

According to the chatter in the comments of the video, it is currently unknown what gender Lydia’s little one is. The gender, however, is expected to be revealed this week.

Naturally, many of her followers were quick to discuss what gender they thought the bundle of joy was based on the ultrasound she shared.

Oozing confidence, one Instagram follower noted that “as the mummy of 2 girls” they were pretty sure the little one in the ultrasound was a boy.

Several other Instagram users replied to the comment agreeing that they believed the skulls looked different and that was definitely the skull of a boy.

It, however, didn’t appear as if all of her followers were in agreement as one individual who replied to the comment that as a mother of five children, they were pretty confident it looked like the ultrasound of a baby girl.