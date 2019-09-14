WWE Rumors: Real Reason For Liv Morgan’s Absence Revealed

On this most recent episode of SmackDown Live, Liv Morgan was scheduled to wrestle a dark match against Ember Moon. However, the match was canceled at the last minute and Heavy Machinery versus The B Team was put on in its place. In fact, the match was so last minute that Heavy Machinery had to wrestle in their shorts and tank tops, because they didn’t have enough time to get changed into their gear.

Citing Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Sportskeeda reports that the original match was canceled because WWE wants to keep Morgan’s new character a secret until she reappears on television.

Morgan hasn’t been seen on WWE television since she lost a match against Charlotte on a July episode of SmackDown Live. As The Inquisitr reported afterwards, the former Riott Squad member teased a gimmick change after the match, taking to Corey Graves’ commentary headset and revealing that she needs to “be real” when she returns to action.

Earlier on that show, Flair accused Morgan of being fake and mocked her for struggling to find her way as a single’s star following Riott Squad’s split. Flair’s words seem to have struck a chord with her opponent, as they were the catalyst to her mysterious upcoming gimmick change.

Little is known about Morgan’s new character, but Ringside News recently reported that she’s set to portray a Lita-esque character in a bid to connect with WWE’s young female demographic. The report states that WWE wants her to appeal to the “disenfranchised” members of that audience, so she’ll likely act rebellious and boast punk rock sensibilities.

Earlier this month, Morgan also shared a video on her social media in which she seemingly cut off chunks of her pink hair. While that could just be to hint towards a change in hairstyle, the haircutting trope is often used in entertainment as a way to convey individual expression and people going against the grain.

What WWE and Morgan have in store for us remains to be seen, but if she’s already being considered for dark matches, chances are she’ll make her return very soon. With a new WWE draft coming up, change is in the air all around WWE, and that will give Morgan a chance to reinvent herself and become a notable single’s act.

With Charlotte Flair challenging Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at this weekend’s Clash of Champions, maybe she’ll interfere in that match and make a statement. She has history with Flair after all.